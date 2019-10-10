Smartphone maker OnePlus has just formally launched its loyalty program, OnePlus Care for its users. The company shared the details about the latest program with the launch announcement. The company initially unveiled the program at the OnePlus 7T launch event about two weeks back. During the event, the company revealed that the program will offer a number of benefits to existing and new OnePlus users. In fact, some benefits of the program extend all the way back to OnePlus One users.

OnePlus Care details

The formal announcement comes just a day before the company is set to launch its much anticipated OnePlus 7T Pro. OnePlus claims to offer a “unique post-purchase program” that is designed to provide “superior and holistic after-sale experience”. Vikas Agarwal, the General Manager for OnePlus India issued a statement as part of the announcement. Agarwal added, “At OnePlus, our users are our top priority and central to everything we do.” He went on to state, “OnePlus Care program is a testament of our commitment to our users and community, and we aim to provide a seamless end-to-end user experience.”

All these benefits will be available on the OnePlus Care app. Users can download this app from the Google Play Store to access all the benefits. The company clarified that it will offer each OnePlus device with applicable benefits based on the model. OnePlus will use the device IMEI number to keep track of the model and available benefits. It also stated that Phase 1 of the benefits program is available now. The company plans to add more benefits in the coming months.

The benefits include a free one year extended warranty for OnePlus 6T and later models. OnePlus will also offer 50 percent off on battery replacement with no labor charge to OnePlus 3 and later models. Beyond this, the company is also offering an upgrade plan for existing OnePlus users to switch to a newer device. OnePlus is also offering an additional offer if the user decides to trade in their old OnePlus device.

