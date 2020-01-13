comscore OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms development of 120Hz screens ahead of display event in China
News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms development of 120Hz screens ahead of display event in China

News

The brand had popularized high-refresh-rate screens on smartphones but had since been limited to 90Hz screens.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 11:50 AM IST
OnePlus 8 Lite OnLeaks

Photo: OnLeaks/Twitter

OnePlus was one of the first brands to bring high-refresh-rate screens to the mass audience. Before the OnePlus 7 Pro, refresh rates of 90Hz and 120Hz were elements only deemed necessary for dedicated gaming smartphones. OnePlus however, brought the feature to the masses by adding a 90Hz toggle to the 7 Pro.

Related Stories


The company has now recently confirmed that it is working on 120Hz displays for future smartphones. The news comes hours ahead of a OnePlus display event taking place in China, called the “OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting”. The brand is expected to show its next-gen screen technology at the event. CEO Pete Lau confirmed the same on Chinese social media site Weibo. Further, he added that more details would be revealed at the event.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

The history of OnePlus and high-refresh-rate screens

Though OnePlus popularized the technology, other brands were quick to pick up the trend and launch high-refresh rates of 90Hz on their top smartphones as well. With the launch of the OnePlus 7T series, the company also proudly announced that all their upcoming phones from then would feature higher refresh rate screens.

After 90Hz had begun gathering momentum, smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone II came with 120Hz refresh rates. Essentially, 120Hz refresh rates will refresh twice as fast as regular 60Hz displays each second. 120Hz screens offer even more “smoothness” than the 90Hz screens. Recently, Realme launched the Realme X50 5G in China, that features 120Hz refresh rate, in addition to some neat specifications.

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

The development of 120Hz displays is a major step forward for the brand. The company will now be able to re-establish its foot in the “smooth-screen” smartphone market. The brand’s smartphones are known for providing premium specifications, features, design and a close-to-stock Android experience. The upcoming OnePlus 8 series may be the first of the brand’s phones to feature the new 120Hz screens.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 11:50 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

4

37999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Dual - 48MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
News
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

Gaming

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

boAt Stone 200A Review

Review

boAt Stone 200A Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

News

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3
OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM

News

OnePlus 8 Pro listing appears on Geekbench, to come with 12GB RAM
OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13

News

OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13
Realme X50 5G first software update rolls out

News

Realme X50 5G first software update rolls out

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi की Poco सीरीज नहीं हुई है बंद, कंपनी ने Poco F2 का ट्रेडमार्क किया फाइल

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 15 जनवरी को इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ पहली बार सेल पर आएगा

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन Sanpdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन को Android 10 अपडेट मिली, ऐसे करें फोन को अपडेट

News

OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
News
OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

News

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online
The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3
Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free

News

Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free