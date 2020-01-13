OnePlus confirms development of 120Hz screens

OnePlus was one of the first brands to bring high-refresh-rate screens to the mass audience. Before the OnePlus 7 Pro, refresh rates of 90Hz and 120Hz were elements only deemed necessary for dedicated gaming smartphones. OnePlus however, brought the feature to the masses by adding a 90Hz toggle to the 7 Pro.

The company has now recently confirmed that it is working on 120Hz displays for future smartphones. The news comes hours ahead of a OnePlus display event taking place in China, called the “OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting”. The brand is expected to show its next-gen screen technology at the event. CEO Pete Lau confirmed the same on Chinese social media site Weibo. Further, he added that more details would be revealed at the event.

The history of OnePlus and high-refresh-rate screens

Though OnePlus popularized the technology, other brands were quick to pick up the trend and launch high-refresh rates of 90Hz on their top smartphones as well. With the launch of the OnePlus 7T series, the company also proudly announced that all their upcoming phones from then would feature higher refresh rate screens.

After 90Hz had begun gathering momentum, smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone II came with 120Hz refresh rates. Essentially, 120Hz refresh rates will refresh twice as fast as regular 60Hz displays each second. 120Hz screens offer even more “smoothness” than the 90Hz screens. Recently, Realme launched the Realme X50 5G in China, that features 120Hz refresh rate, in addition to some neat specifications.

The development of 120Hz displays is a major step forward for the brand. The company will now be able to re-establish its foot in the “smooth-screen” smartphone market. The brand’s smartphones are known for providing premium specifications, features, design and a close-to-stock Android experience. The upcoming OnePlus 8 series may be the first of the brand’s phones to feature the new 120Hz screens.

