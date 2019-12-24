comscore OxygenOS: OnePlus CEO explains why it does not show ads | BGR India
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau explains why OxygenOS does not show ads

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has explained why OxygenOS does not show ads and plans to launch OnePlus TV in other markets.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 9:17 AM IST
OxygenOS, the custom version of Google’s mobile operating system seen on OnePlus smartphones, is widely considered to be the best version out there. With every new iteration, OnePlus adds new features without alienating the stock nature of its mobile operating system. One of the reasons that OxygenOS is acclaimed in the industry is that it does not show any ads. While stock Android and iOS have been found to show ads deliberately, OxygenOS does not show any ads. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has explained that the reason is continuity of user experience.

Here is why OxygenOS does not show ads

“If an addition doesn’t add anything to the user experience, then the company won’t add it to the device,” Lau explained in an interview. Ads have become a fatal blow to user experience on mobile devices. But they also serve as an avenue for smartphone makers to monetize and make money on their platforms. Lau counters that notion by saying that a well made product will organically make money. Xiaomi has become one of the most prominent names in the industry to display ads in its user interface called MIUI.

“I have no ads, but I can make money by selling my devices a little more expensive,” OnePlus CEO added. In the interview, Lau also addressed the growing price of OnePlus smartphones with release of every new model. He said that the company is making strides towards designing value for money offerings instead of cheaper devices. Lau also revealed plans to expand OnePlus TV, first launched in India, to other markets. OnePlus TV, according to Lau, will be launched in China sometime next year.

There are already rumors that OnePlus will launch its TV in the US and European markets. The rumors have pointed at OnePlus working with local and regional content providers in North America, Europe and China before the launch. While Lau did not shed light on future products, the company is expected to unveil OnePlus 8 series early next year. The rumors indicate launch of three models: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to be the first mid-range device from the company since OnePlus X in 2015.

