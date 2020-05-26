comscore OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z | BGR India
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau likely confirms OnePlus Z; to launch ‘new members’ aiming at a wider price segment

This announcement is not surprising as we have already seen rumors about an affordable OnePlus Z in the past. Let’s check out the statement that Pete Lau shared to check details regarding the upcoming OnePlus devices.

  Published: May 26, 2020 10:31 PM IST
OnePlus Pete Lau

Image credit: Pete Lau Twitter, OnePlus

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just announced that it plans to launch a new smartphone in the market. This new announcement comes just months after the company launched its current flagship smartphone line, the OnePlus 8 series. As part of the announcement, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau shared a statement on his official Weibo account. Lau revealed that the company will expand its reach with “new members”. The company plans to return to its affordable roots with the help of the upcoming smartphone. This announcement is not surprising as we have already seen rumors about an affordable OnePlus Z in the past. Let’s check out the statement that Pete Lau shared to check details regarding the upcoming OnePlus devices. Also Read - OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition may not happen this year; no longer listed as Formula 1 partner

OnePlus likely confirms the long-rumored OnePlus Z; details

Taking a closer look at the statement, it looks like the company may launch multiple devices across multiple price points. Lau noted that the company has gained sufficient manpower, and resources to focus on multiple product lineups at the same time. He went on to reaffirm that the smartphone maker will continue to obsess over the details to create high-quality products. OnePlus will continue to ensure that it shares “quality technology with the world”. Beyond this, Lau did not reveal any details regarding the upcoming products. He also shared some statistics outlining the success that OnePlus has achieved across multiple markets around the globe. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro: Pete Lau shares ultra-wide camera samples from the upcoming smartphone

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company has tried to launch a parallel smartphone lineup. The company launched its OnePlus X back in 2015 along with the OnePlus 2. However, it could not manage both the devices at the same time citing limited manufacturing capacity and resources. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G connectivity; CEO Pete Lau confirms ahead of rumored launch

As per past information, the company was expected to launch the OnePlus Z along with the OnePlus 8 lineup. However, rumored delays due to coronavirus forced the company to push the launch back by a couple of months. The device is likely to launch in July 2020 along with the recently leaked OnePlus Buds. Talking about the specifications, the device is also expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC along with 5G connectivity.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 26, 2020 10:31 PM IST

