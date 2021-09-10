OnePlus has made some changes to its smartphone strategy in the last few years. From concentrating just on flagship devices, the company now offers several affordable smartphones under the Nord series. As per a new report coming from Data engineer and freelance journalist Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is considering introducing some under Rs 20,000 smartphones next year. The company hasn’t revealed any specific details on the same yet. Also Read - 5 best gaming smartphones on a budget to buy in India in September 2021

Brar took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to launch a bunch of phones priced under Rs 20,000 in India. In the tweet, Brar stated, “Oppo has always been linked to OnePlus one way or the other. But now they are dictating the terms. OnePlus is going through a shift, and sub 20k phones for India are on the cards.” These cheaper OnePlus phones could launch as early as next quarter or even be delayed to Q2 2022. Also Read - Deal of the Day September 7, 2021: OnePlus 9 gets discounted by Rs 4,000 in India, check new prices

Focus on affordable OnePlus phones

Until 2019, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer mainly focused on releasing two flagship series every year. The company changed its strategy last year with the introduction of the Nord series. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 60,000 in September 2021: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus

Since then, OnePlus has launched several affordable Nord smartphones, the latest ones being the Nord 2 and the Nord CE 5G. In India, the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Nord CE 5G come at a starting price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

With the existing Nord series smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has given a tough fight to competition brands including Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, among others.

With the aim to launch much cheaper phones under the price tag of Rs 20,000, OnePlus could be looking to capture the budget smartphone segment, which brand like Samsung, Realme and Redmi have been ruling for a long time.

Meanwhile, the company will continue to focus on developing its flagship lineup. As per past reports, OnePlus 9RT could be heading to the Indian market soon. Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the OnePlus 9RT including the complete specs sheet as well as the expected price in India. Read here to know more.