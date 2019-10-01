comscore OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival
OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in just 2 days of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The newly-launched OnePlus 7T (starting Rs 37,999) and OnePlus TV 55Q1 (Rs 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories, respectively.

  Published: October 1, 2019 11:52 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced it has clocked Rs 500 crore in revenue in just two days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The newly-launched OnePlus 7T (starting Rs 37,999) and OnePlus TV 55Q1 (Rs 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories, respectively.

“The new OnePlus 7T and our OnePlus TVs are a result of our continued focus on building products that offer our community the perfect balance of performance and design that provides for a seamless user experience. India is one of our most important markets and we will strive to ensure an unparalleled, superior experience for our users,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Driven by new product launches ahead of festival season sale, OnePlus has yet again emerged as the best-selling technology brand in the premium segment with over 100 percent growth as compared to the previous year.

“We are humbled and equally thrilled to witness such an overwhelming response for OnePlus smartphones and OnePlus TV on Amazon.in. This festive season, Amazon.in remains the destination of choice for customers with millions of mobile phones & televisions sold by Day 2 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

Last week, along with the 7T, the Chinese smartphone maker forayed into the Smart TV segment with two 55-inch televisions. The company launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and the TV Q1 Pro at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Checkout the smart TV series pricing, availability, and specifications.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series pricing and availability

The price of entry model TV Q1 is Rs 69,900, while the Q1 Pro will cost you Rs 99,900. Both these televisions will be made available for experience at all company experience stores. Consumers will only be able to purchase it online through Amazon India. Both are already available for sale with launch offers and sale offers from Amazon Great Indian Festival.

With inputs from IANS

