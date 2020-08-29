comscore OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones | BGR India
A new OnePlus smartphone is coming for users in the entry-level segment. The phone will have entry levels specs and a sub-$200 pricing. OnePlus will launch it in its global markets soon.

OnePlus Nord

Representational Image

OnePlus entering the affordable smartphone categories is exciting for tech enthusiast. However, the Chinese brand isn’t stopping there as it’s prepping another phone. This time, OnePlus is aiming for the entry-level segment with a device codenamed Clover (possible the Nord Lite). This will be a sub-Rs 14,000 smartphone and is headed to all global markets, including the US. The company will apparently launch the phone very soon. Also Read - OnePlus Watch coming soon, could feature Wear OS and Snapdragon 4100 chip

According to a report from Android Central, the OnePlus Clover is an entry-level budget smartphone with low-end specifications. In fact, it’s so low end that there’s no 5G connectivity onboard — a first for OnePlus in 2020. What’s even more surprising is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is something it hasn’t done in the last few years. Also Read - OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements and other fixes

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

One look at the specifications and it is evident that this phone is designed to be more affordable. The Clover goes for a 6.5-inch HD+ display with no fancy high refresh rate panel. This is an OnePlus device after a long time with no OLED display. Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 460 chipset with Cortex A73 cores and Adreno 610 GPU. This will be aided by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. OnePlus is even offering expandable storage via a micro SD card slot. Also Read - Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon to take on OnePlus Nord?

There’s a triple camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor. This is accompanied by two 2-megapixel sensors (possibly macro and depth). The front camera details are still hidden. Additionally, the rear also hold a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Clover highlight features

With the Clover, OnePlus is focusing on two features that matter most to budget smartphone buyers. The first one is long battery life and that’s aided by a 6000mAH unit. The company is accompanying this with an 18W fast charger, which is on par with what other phones offer in this price.

Another highlight is Oxygen OS. OnePlus has earned fame for itself with its Oxygen OS skin over the years. On the Clover, the Oxygen OS experience will be a major draw for consumers. The leak suggests this phone will come with Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10. Given that it’s a budget smartphone, the latest updates to the phone could be delayed in favour of the flagship models.

Lastly, the report says OnePlus will aim for a sub-Rs 15,000 pricing in global markets including the US. In markets like India, the “Clover” will end up competing with the likes of Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 10. On paper, the competition offers much better specifications and OnePlus has to rely on its branding to make it appeal.

Best Sellers