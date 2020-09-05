comscore OnePlus Clover spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 460 | BGR India
OnePlus Clover spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 460, 4GB RAM

The OnePlus Clover will be the brand's first entry-level phone and will reportedly have a wider rollout than the OnePlus Nord.

  Published: September 5, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Ever since the launch of the mid-range OnePlus Nord, we have been hearing about the OnePlus Clover, a budget-oriented OnePlus device that would we 4G only and even more affordable than the Nord. The new phone was now recently spotted on GeekBench, thanks to MySmartPrice who spotted the listing. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

The device carries the model number OnePlus BE2012, which we now know will be referring to the OnePlus Clover. The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and is paired with 4GB RAM. Running with an octa-core CPU, the phone will have a base clocking speed of 1.8GHz and has the “bengal” codename. We see that it scores 245 in the single-core test and 1174 in the multi-core test. Also Read - OnePlus Nord next sale on September 7: Price in India, specifications and more

OnePlus Clover expected specifications

As per leaks and rumors, the Clover is expected to feature a 6.52-inch display with 720p HD+ resolution and 64GB storage, which will reportedly be expandable. For the optics, there is a triple camera setup, with a 13-megapixel main camera sensor and two auxiliary 2-megapixel cameras. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

Also coming with the phone is a big 6,000mAh battery and 16W fast charging support. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which likely also means that the display panel in use will be an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel. Also, the headphone jack reportedly still exists in this phone.

While the OnePlus Nord was only launched in select regions like India and the UK, the OnePlus Clover is expected to have a wider launch, including the USA. Coming to the Indian scenario, the Clover, if launched here, will go up against competitors like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung, brands that currently reign supreme in the budget-scenario in India.

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz AMOLED display and quad cameras at the back

In other news, we recently found out that the upcoming OnePlus 8T, which will succeed the OnePlus 8 as a premium device, will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display panel. OnePlus will also upgrade the hardware, bowing to the norm of the T series upgrades. The OnePlus 8T will get the slightly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G connectivity. The newer chip will give the phone an extra ounce of power and help OnePus justify the bumped up price.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 5, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Best Sellers