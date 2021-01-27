OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced his consumer technology brand called Nothing, which is based in London. In a press release, Nothing revealed that its first smart devices will release in the first half of this year. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 series India launch, iOS 14.4 update, and more

"It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change," Pei said in a press release. "Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing."

The $7 million round in seed investment financing in December 2020 came from some of the top names in the tech industry including former Apple vice-president Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt). Kunal Shah, who is the founder of CRED has invested in Nothing as well.

“A giant reset button,” Pei wrote on Twitter, announcing his brand.

Carl Pei left OnePlus in October last year. Earlier this month, the founder and CEO of Nothing announced that he will begin his next venture on January 27, adding that he will be entering the audio segment. Pei said the reason to move from OnePlus was that he could be a lot more creative with what he chose to spend his time on.

“OnePlus is a really large company, compared to where we were when we were just started. And once the company is larger, you’re kind of set in your strategy,” Pei said. “So, by turning a blank page, I can be a lot more creative with what I choose to spend my time on.”