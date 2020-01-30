comscore OnePlus Concept One is coming to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru | BGR India
  OnePlus Concept One is coming to India, but you still cannot buy it
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India, but you still cannot buy it

OnePlus Concept One will be showcased in three Indian cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi for the general public in OnePlus Experience Stores on February 8 as part of an international tour.

  Published: January 30, 2020 10:42 AM IST
OnePlus Concept One Smartphone CES 2020 feature 2

OnePlus has taken the colors and a few tiny design elements of partners, McLaren, to its phones before. However, fitting McLaren’s opacity-changing sunroof into the back of a smartphone was a big move. The OnePlus Concept One used this technology in the glass above its cameras to create what the brand calls a ‘vanishing’ camera setup.

How does this exactly work? Well, in simple terms, OnePlus uses a technology called electrochromic glass on the back of the phone. The glass allows users to regulate the phone’s opacity from the UI. This allows the phone to show or completely hide the rear camera setup on demand. Further, the camera interface also enables users to use the glass as a filter for excess light like a pair of sunglasses on the camera when needed.

The OnePlus Concept One was the brand’s showpiece at Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020), and now it is coming to India. OnePlus is bringing the device to country on February 8 as part of a world tour. The tour will showcase the magic phone across 10 cities in eight countries. Interestingly, India is the only country where you can witness the phone in three different cities on the same day.

The phone will remain in stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi for a week. During this time, customers can experience the device first-hand. However, OnePlus has no plans to sell the smartphone right now since it still is a ‘Concept’ phone. The devices will be open to experience starting at 12:00PM on February 8.

OnePlus is even hosting an hour-long product briefing for select individuals at 10:00AM on February 8. The briefing session will be open to anyone interested in the OnePlus Concept One, but requires prior registering. This session will allow fans to directly interact with the OnePlus team and get more insight into the device and OnePlus’ design philosophies.

Where can you find the OnePlus Concept One?

You can find OnePlus Concept One in these locations in the three cities. In Mumbai, the phone will be present at the OnePlus Experience store in High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel. In Delhi, the OnePlus Concept One will be showcased at OnePlus’ store in D Block, Connaught Place. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, it will be found at the OnePlus store in Brigade Road.

  Published Date: January 30, 2020 10:42 AM IST

