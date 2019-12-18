OnePlus recently sent media invites for a special event at CES 2020. The Consumer Electronics Show is not the place where major smartphones are unveiled. But this year could be a revival for smartphones at the show being held annually in Las Vegas. At CES 2020, being held from January 7 to January 10, OnePlus is planning to unveil a concept smartphone that would define future of its smartphone design. The product will be called OnePlus Concept One and it will be unveiled at CES on January 7.

On the 6th anniversary of our founding, our commitment to doing things differently and pushing boundaries is stronger than ever. Come see an alternate vision for the future of smartphones with the unveiling of the OnePlus Concept One at CES. pic.twitter.com/jrX64ant2F — OnePlus (@oneplus) 17 December 2019

OnePlus Concept One: What we know

There is not a great deal of information available about OnePlus Concept One at this moment. The company is teasing the device as an “alternate vision for the future of smartphones.” The Chinese company marked its six years in the industry on December 17, 2019. In the short course of time, it has changed the way we look at premium smartphone market. Now, it could disrupt the industry once again with this teased concept smartphone.

The important thing to know here is that we don’t know what this “Concept One” device will look like. However, the company has previously said that it does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently said that the company will focus on 5G and 90Hz display for 2020. He also added that the smartphone maker has no plans to launch a foldable smartphone. This is in contrast to the industry trend where major brands are launching foldable smartphones.

Samsung, Motorola and Huawei have unveiled a foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Fold already estimated to have sold around 5,00,000 units. OnePlus saying no plans to launch foldable smartphones is in contrast to the industry trend. That makes us wonder what OnePlus’ alternate vision for smartphones could be. If it is not a foldable device then it has to be something more grandeur in nature. We will know more about this device next month at CES 2020.