comscore OnePlus Concept One to be unveiled at CES 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Concept One, its first concept smartphone, to be unveiled at CES 2020
News

OnePlus Concept One, its first concept smartphone, to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

OnePlus is coming to CES 2020 with a concept smartphone. The company says it will show alternate vision for the future of smartphones.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 9:54 AM IST
OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus recently sent media invites for a special event at CES 2020. The Consumer Electronics Show is not the place where major smartphones are unveiled. But this year could be a revival for smartphones at the show being held annually in Las Vegas. At CES 2020, being held from January 7 to January 10, OnePlus is planning to unveil a concept smartphone that would define future of its smartphone design. The product will be called OnePlus Concept One and it will be unveiled at CES on January 7.

OnePlus Concept One: What we know

There is not a great deal of information available about OnePlus Concept One at this moment. The company is teasing the device as an “alternate vision for the future of smartphones.” The Chinese company marked its six years in the industry on December 17, 2019. In the short course of time, it has changed the way we look at premium smartphone market. Now, it could disrupt the industry once again with this teased concept smartphone.

Watch: Top 5 features of Samsung Galaxy Fold

The important thing to know here is that we don’t know what this “Concept One” device will look like. However, the company has previously said that it does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently said that the company will focus on 5G and 90Hz display for 2020. He also added that the smartphone maker has no plans to launch a foldable smartphone. This is in contrast to the industry trend where major brands are launching foldable smartphones.

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone; to focus on 5G for 2020: CEO Pete Lau

Also Read

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone; to focus on 5G for 2020: CEO Pete Lau

Samsung, Motorola and Huawei have unveiled a foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Fold already estimated to have sold around 5,00,000 units. OnePlus saying no plans to launch foldable smartphones is in contrast to the industry trend. That makes us wonder what OnePlus’ alternate vision for smartphones could be. If it is not a foldable device then it has to be something more grandeur in nature. We will know more about this device next month at CES 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 9:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung
News
Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung
PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get prizes for best and funniest game play clips

Gaming

PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get prizes for best and funniest game play clips

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

News

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue

News

OnePlus 7T Pro users report Adaptive Brightness issue
OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India
OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

News

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out
Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro top Antutu benchmark for November 2019

News

Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro top Antutu benchmark for November 2019

हिंदी समाचार

बैटरी वाला Amazon Echo Input आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर

BSNL एक कीमत में दे रही है 3 सर्विस, डेली मिलेगा 10GB डाटा

Oppo के पोस्टर से सामने आईं Oppo A91 और A8 की डिटेल्स, Oppo Reno 3 का डिजाइन भी हुआ रिवील

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro आज दोपहर 12बजे Amazon, Mi.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Infinix Hot 8 आज Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर्स और फीचर्स

News

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today
News
Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today
Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung

News

Galaxy A01 is the newest budget smartphone from Samsung
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

News

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019