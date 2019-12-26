comscore OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report
News

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable smartphone at CES 2020: Report

News

OnePlus recently announced that it will introduce its first-ever concept phone, the 'OnePlus Concept One' at CES 2020.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST
oneplus-concept-one-CES2019

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently announced that it will introduce its first-ever concept phone, the ‘OnePlus Concept One’ at CES 2020 and now a new report has claimed that it will be a foldable-display smartphone. Market watchers think Concept One will be a foldable-display phone, like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Motorola’s Razr and Huawei’s Mate X. But no details about the new model have been disclosed, news portal GSMArena reported.

Related Stories


As per rumors, the upcoming device is expected come with some ultra fast charging technologies, including 40W wireless charging and up to 100W wired charging. Additionally, the smartphone manufacturer is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro soon.

OnePlus 8 Lite could be first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in four year: Check out the successor to OnePlus X

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Lite could be first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in four year: Check out the successor to OnePlus X

Recently, a prototype of the upcoming device had been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The back panel of the device showed off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

OnePlus has already shared media invites for a special event at CES 2020. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 7 to January 10. While it is not the show where smartphone makers introduce new products, OnePlus is making a special appearance. The event will take place at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas. It is not immediately clear what the company has in store for the show. However, this could be one of the big mobile announcements at CES this year.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro front panel leaks out will all-screen display
News
Huawei P40 Pro front panel leaks out will all-screen display
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Gaming

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Sony's upcoming flagship to sport a punch hole display

News

Sony's upcoming flagship to sport a punch hole display

Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020

News

Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report

News

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Huawei P40 Pro front panel leaks out will all-screen display

Sony's upcoming flagship to sport a punch hole display

Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020

News

Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020
OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report

News

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report
MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020

News

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020
Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M30 को खरीदें मात्र 9,499 रुपये में, जानें पूरा ऑफर

BSNL ने 1,999 रुपये प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर 425 दिन किया, 1,275GB डाटा के साथ मिलेगा BSNL TV सब्सक्रिप्शन

अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा Realme X2 फोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei P40 Pro front panel leaks out will all-screen display
News
Huawei P40 Pro front panel leaks out will all-screen display
Sony's upcoming flagship to sport a punch hole display

News

Sony's upcoming flagship to sport a punch hole display
Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020

News

Samsung to reveal NEON AI project at CES 2020
OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report

News

OnePlus Concept One may be a foldable phone at CES 2020: Report
Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details