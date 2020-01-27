OnePlus Concept One prototype device showcased in all-black finish

OnePlus Concept One, the concept smartphone from OnePlus, was showcased at CES 2020 this month. The smartphone designed in collaboration with British motor racing team McLaren came in signature colors. It featured papaya orange finish that has become synonymous with McLaren’s F1 car. But the company might have tried another color option as well. The all-black prototype of the OnePlus Concept One has been revealed though you can’t buy one.

OnePlus Concept One Black Prototype: Design, Features

OnePlus Concept One is the first device in the world to feature electrochromic glass technology. This is the same technology also used to design the roof of McLaren’s sports cars. With the electrochromic glass technology, OnePlus is able to achieve color-shift on the back glass panel. The device is ideally the OnePlus 7T Pro with a back panel made of electrochromic glass technology. The use of this technology allows OnePlus to make an invisible camera effect. The material might become commonly used on smartphones in the future.

At the time of its unveiling, OnePlus explained that the glass of the OnePlus Concept One uses organic particles to create changes in transparency. This means that the glass covering the camera lenses can shift from opaque black to entirely clear in an instant. The company calls in Electronic CMF and it doubles as a built-in polarizing filter for the camera. It draws inspiration from technology used in McLaren’s 720S sports car.

The Concept One also comes with glass and leather back finish. While it was only showcased in papaya orange leather finish, there is an all-black version as well. Ard Boudeling, who leads Social at OnePlus, posted pictures of the device on Twitter. It looks more dramatic than the orange model unveiled at CES 2020. It comes with black leather and the glass completely blends with overall design. However, it is a concept, which means you cannot buy one right away. Do you think OnePlus should make this design standard on its future device? Let us know in comments.