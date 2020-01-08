CES 2020 has well and truly kicked off with a host of launches across many categories. The highlight of the day was no doubt the disappearing camera lenses on the OnePlus Concept One. Towards the end of the day, Jio made a huge announcement of rolling out Wi-Fi calling for voice and video calls across India. Here’s a look at the top news stories of the day in our daily news wrap.

OnePlus Concept One revealed

The concept phone is heavily inspired by sports cars, which is due to the partnership between OnePlus and McLaren. The rear of the device features a soft leather-like finish along with a glass strip running in the middle. This strip covers the triple rear camera and is able to hide the setup when required. You can check out everything on the OnePlus Concept One here.

BHIM app updated

It’s been three years since the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced the BHIM app. Marking this milestone, NPCI is rolling out a major update on both Android and iOS. The app UI essentially gets a major overhaul, and it looks far more appealing now. You can check out everything on the BHIM app update here.

Amazfit Bip S launch and more

Huami had a bunch of things to unveil at CES 2020. These include a revamped version of the popular Amazfit Bip S smartwatch. Apart from this, the company also took the wraps off the rugged Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch. There’s also the exercise focused Amazfit PowerBuds, and Amazfit ZenBuds for sleep tracking. Here’s everything about the Amazfit launches.

Jio Wi-Fi calling roll out

Last but not the least is Reliance Jio’s rolling out Wi-Fi calling for voice and video calls. This is a roll out across India. The new technology will allow users to make crystal clear voice and video calls via WiFi. Further, using Wi-Fi calling will require users to pay no additional costs. You can check out everything on this new Jio technology here.