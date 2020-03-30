comscore OnePlus confirms ‘Always-on Display’ feature in future update | BGR India
  • OnePlus confirms ‘Always-on Display’ feature in future update; may come with edge notification lights
OnePlus confirms ‘Always-on Display’ feature in future update; may come with edge notification lights

The company shared this information while replying to a submission on its OnePlus Ideas platform. Taking a closer look, the feature was to the most requested idea on the platform.

Smartphone maker OnePlus is currently working on its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. The company is expected to launch the smartphone lineup on April 15. In addition to the preparations regarding the launch, the company has also restarted its “The Lab” program. As noted in past reports, the program gives fans a chance to get early access to the flagship smartphone. The company will send the device to the selected users for a review. Beyond this, the company is also working on other recently announced programs. One of these programs is the recently announced “OnePlus Ideas” platform. Let’s dig deeper into the latest developments.

OnePlus confirms ‘Always-on Display’ feature details

According to a report from GSMArena, OnePlus just confirmed that it will bring the “Always-On Display” feature in the future. The company shared this information while replying to a submission on its OnePlus Ideas platform. Taking a closer look, the feature was to the most requested idea on the platform to add “Always On Display”. The company stated that it has adopted the idea for a future update. According to the response, the company has done “initial power consumption tests” for the feature. The feature seems to have passed these tests and it is now on the roadmap.

OnePlus also added that it is currently working on “perfectly” optimizing the feature. The company went on to state that it will continue to issue updates regarding the feature adoption in the future. Inspecting the response, the company revealed that this feature will consume about 150mAh power. In addition, the company also replied to another idea called “Edge notification lights”. This feature is similar to the Horizon light feature currently available. OnePlus stated that this feature idea is similar to “Always-on Display”. It is possible that the company may add the feature along with AOD or an evolved implementation of the edge lighting.

The company confirmed that the feature will roll out in the future. However, it did not reveal any timeline for the rollout. Beyond this, we are not sure about what all devices will be included in the AOD feature support list. It is likely that the company may roll out the feature for its latest OnePlus 8 series.

