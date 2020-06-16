comscore OnePlus could soon help users find public charging points | BGR India
OnePlus could soon help users find public charging points

The feature is likely to be made available through an app which could be introduced in the coming months.

  Published: June 16, 2020 8:42 PM IST
OnePlus will soon let users find public charging stations through their phone. The company is reportedly working on a new platform service that will detect nearby charging points and let people know. According to details from XDA Developers, this will work similar to your phone searching for Wi-Fi network, but this time, it will allow users to charge their devices. Also Read - OnePlus TV: Pete Lau hints at a more colorful experience with DCI-P3 color space

The facility could be offered via an app by OnePlus, catering to its phone users in the country. According to report, the company has set up few charging points at airports in India. So, it can’t be a co-incidence that OnePlus is working of a solution to work in tandem with those. Public charging stations are often considered dangerous to use. And security experts have talked about juice jacking attacks, wherein a malware can be infected through USB port. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

OnePlus sees India as an important market, which is why it is going to debut two products in the country very soon. Entering the charging ecosystem could help the brand expand its audience reach, and what better place to advertise than airports? The company is known for its fast charging technology, and using these for charging stations would be a smart move. Also Read - OnePlus 7,7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro get new open beta updates

OnePlus Smart TV launch in July

OnePlus is all set to launch a new Smart TV in India, which will be available for under Rs 20,000. The company’s CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed the India launch of the upcoming OnePlus TV. He also shared that the Smart TV will come with a budget price but provide a premium experience to users. The upcoming budget OnePlus Smart TV will likely offer support for streaming apps. These include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps. The TV series will compete with host of brands like Xiaomi, Realme, VU, TCL and more.

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 8:42 PM IST

