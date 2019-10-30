comscore OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Cushion Bumper case for 7T leaks before launch
News

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case for 7T leaks before launch

News

This new case is set to launch in the Indian market along with the rest of the markets across the globe. It will join the existing Karbon, and Silicone cases currently available for the OnePlus 7T offering more options.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 9:32 AM IST
OnePlus Cushion Bumper case

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is likely to be planning a new accessory for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 7T. The renders for the unannounced smartphone accessory leaked online revealed a new OnePlus Cushion bumper case. This new case is set to launch in the Indian market along with the rest of the markets across the globe. It will join the existing Karbon, and Silicone cases currently available for the OnePlus 7T offering more options. The report also revealed that the case is likely to be constructed from a transparent soft rubber. This will ensure that users can see the actual color of the smartphone with the case on.

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case details

According to a report from DroidShout, OnePlus has not announced the case. So, we don’t really know when the case will make its way to the market. However, it is likely that the smartphone maker may launch this accessory in the coming weeks. The case will sport an indented vertical line pattern on the back aside. As per the information, OnePlus is likely to price the device at just Rs 1,290. Pricing in other markets amounts to $30 or 30 Euro. The report also noted that this will not be the most inexpensive official case for OnePlus 7T devices.

OnePlus smartphones to soon get Courier tracking feature; details

Also Read

OnePlus smartphones to soon get Courier tracking feature; details

If you are looking at the most inexpensive smartphone case then you have to go for the Sandstone Black case. The case is available for Rs 990 on OnePlus.in and Amazon India. Moving back to the Cushion bumper case, we don’t know how it is different from other cases except in design. We are not sure if the company is planning to launch a similar case for its larger, OnePlus 7T Pro.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced
Wearables
Moto 360 smartwatch with circular display announced
OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch

News

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch

IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets

News

IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

News

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch

IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch

News

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch
OnePlus Launcher may add Courier tracking in the future

News

OnePlus Launcher may add Courier tracking in the future
OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

News

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Diwali के बाद बढ़ा Air Pollution, फैमिली की अच्छी सेहत के लिए 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 हैं बेस्ट Air Purifier ऑप्शन

इस व्यक्ति ने 'Call of Duty' गेम खेलने के लिए बॉस से मांगी छुट्टी, बदले में मिला यह दिलचस्प रिप्लाई

Flipkart Mobile Festive Offers सेल में ये 5 हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 डिवाइस 11 साल लंबी बैटरी लाइफ के साथ क्राउडफंडिंग के जरिए उपलब्ध

Black Shark 2 Pro गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं खासियत

News

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch
News
OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch
IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets

News

IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets
Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

News

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019
Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

News

Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business
AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

News

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device