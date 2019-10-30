OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is likely to be planning a new accessory for its latest flagship, the OnePlus 7T. The renders for the unannounced smartphone accessory leaked online revealed a new OnePlus Cushion bumper case. This new case is set to launch in the Indian market along with the rest of the markets across the globe. It will join the existing Karbon, and Silicone cases currently available for the OnePlus 7T offering more options. The report also revealed that the case is likely to be constructed from a transparent soft rubber. This will ensure that users can see the actual color of the smartphone with the case on.

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case details

According to a report from DroidShout, OnePlus has not announced the case. So, we don’t really know when the case will make its way to the market. However, it is likely that the smartphone maker may launch this accessory in the coming weeks. The case will sport an indented vertical line pattern on the back aside. As per the information, OnePlus is likely to price the device at just Rs 1,290. Pricing in other markets amounts to $30 or 30 Euro. The report also noted that this will not be the most inexpensive official case for OnePlus 7T devices.

If you are looking at the most inexpensive smartphone case then you have to go for the Sandstone Black case. The case is available for Rs 990 on OnePlus.in and Amazon India. Moving back to the Cushion bumper case, we don’t know how it is different from other cases except in design. We are not sure if the company is planning to launch a similar case for its larger, OnePlus 7T Pro.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery