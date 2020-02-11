Smartphone maker OnePlus has just made an important announcement regarding its devices in the market. The company is currently rolling out Google Assistant-powered on all its devices. OnePlus clarified that it has teamed up with Google to roll out this new mode for all devices. The list of devices includes OnePlus 3 and all the devices that came after the 3. This likely means that all supported OnePlus devices will get the new mode. In addition, the company also outlined how users can enable this feature.

OnePlus rolls out Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

It is worth noting that the Ambient Mode is a proactive Google Assistant experience. It is only available when the device is put on charge. As part of the feature, users will get proactive suggestions and information based on the agenda, entertainment, weather, and reminders. Users can also turn their smartphone into a digital photo frame or an interface for their smart home devices. These devices include music players, lights, and more. OnePlus also shared an official video from Google to outline this upcoming feature. The one minute and 24 seconds long video showcase all these features of the Ambient mode. As noted in the video, the Ambient mode is both app-based and intent-based. Similar to any other Google Assistant features, this mode is also deeply integrated into Android OS.

OnePlus Staff member David Y responsible for OxygenOS Product Marketing shared more information about the Ambient mode. Taking a closer look, OnePlus users need to connect their smartphone to the charger and then setup the Ambient mode. To begin the setup, users need to go to the “Settings” section in the Google app. Once here, they need to tap on the “Assistant” section and then enter the “Devices (Phone)” sub-section.

The company also noted OnePlus is rolling out this new feature in a staged manner. This likely means that users may have to wait for “up to a week” for the complete roll-out of the feature. David also asked OnePlus users to share how the Ambient mode made life easier for them.

