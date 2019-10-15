comscore OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone, focus on 5G for 2020: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says the company will focus on pushing 5G further next year. It has already brought 90Hz display to most of its devices and will focus on 5G next year.

  Published: October 15, 2019 10:05 AM IST
OnePlus has once again confirmed that it has no plans to launch a foldable smartphone. At Mobile World Congress 2019, the company said that it has no immediate plans to launch a smartphone with foldable smartphone. Now, it is reiterating that stance at the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro as well. During a media interaction after the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro in London, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau said that there is no clear use case for foldable smartphones.

“The technology and the ability to have foldable screens are not very mature yet,” Lau told the media. He further confirmed that OnePlus will not launch a foldable smartphone anytime soon. Samsung and Huawei have already revealed their foldable smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Fold is already available for purchase while Huawei Mate X is expected to go on sale this month. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it is working on a foldable smartphone. Oppo, the sister brand of OnePlus, is also designing a foldable smartphone.

OnePlus says it is focusing on bringing 90Hz display to more smartphones. The company has already launched OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with 90Hz display. Next year, Lau says OnePlus will focus on pushing 5G technology on phones even further. It has launched a 5G variant of OnePlus 7 Pro but did not launch 5G version of OnePlus 7T Pro. He also seemed concerned about the fact that India is not likely to get 5G next year and might be limited at start.

“In India, there may not be 5G availability next year as a whole and we’ll have to see how things progress. So again, this has to go back to looking at the suitability for products in different regions,” Pete Lau told the media, reports India Today. “It’s not related to a Pro series or T series or another device that must have 5G. Instead, we are looking at what are the circumstances and what’s the suitable opportunity to build a 5G device,” he added. It is also planning to launch new models of OnePlus TV in India next year.

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 10:05 AM IST

