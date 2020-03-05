OnePlus Doorstep service program launches across India

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just announced a new service for its smartphone users across the Indian market. As per the announcement, the company is finally rolling out its OnePlus Doorstep service. At launch, this service will be available in six cities across the country. These cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. As part of the service, the company is offering a “seamless and convenient repair experience” to OnePlus smartphone users. Unlike the current OnePlus service centers, users can fix an appointment to get the on-site repair service. The company noted that this service is not limited to the home of the user. Users can also book the appointment so that the engineer can visit the office of the user and fix the smartphone. Now, let’s take a closer look.

OnePlus Doorstep service details

The company initially launched this service in a pilot program in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore a few months back. As part of the post, the company revealed that it learned quite a bit from the pilot program. The company also outlined the steps to book an appointment for on-site repair. The user needs to navigate to the OnePlus Care app and then select the model of the device. Here, one simply needs to tap on the “Book a Repair” button and then search the location of the booking. Here, users need to select the option “Get an engineer to visit your location” and tap “Submit”.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

Once the booking is done, the engineer contacts the user to schedule the visit along with more details. These details include more information about the issue before the on-site diagnosis and repair. This information helps the engineer source the possible parts that may be required in the repair.

As per the post, users in select postal codes will be able to get this on-site repair service. Users can opt for an off-site walk-in service center if the on-site repair option is not available. In addition, the company has also opened two new Exclusive repair centers (ESC) in Kolkata and Indore. OnePlus is also working on three more ESCs in Lucknow, Aurangabad, and Baroda.