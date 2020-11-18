comscore OnePlus Education Benefits programme launched in India | BGR India
OnePlus Education Benefits Programme announced for Indian students, teachers

Under the Education Benefits programme OnePlus will offer exclusive offers and discounts to students and teachers in the country.

Apple products, be it iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods or any other, are available at special prices to students. OnePlus now goes Apple’s way and announces a new Education Benefits programme for students and teachers in India. Under the programme, the Chinese tech company has announced to provide exclusive offers and discounts to students and teachers in the country. For the programme, OnePlus has partnered with 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

OnePlus has announced an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for students and teachers purchasing a new OnePlus smartphone or smart TV. It also announced a five per cent discount on any OnePlus accessory to all college or university goers in the country. Also Read - OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

So, how can one avail these benefits? To access the benefits provides by the OnePlus Education Benefits programme, students and teachers will be required to verify their identity at first and that they are indeed going to a university or college. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N series phones to get just one Android update over their lifecycle

The company has further its partnership with Student Beans to simplify and ease the verification process. Once the user verification process is completed their OnePlus account will get a new coupon voucher that can be added at the time of check out.

It must be noted that only enrolled students and faculty members are eligible for this new benefits programme. OnePlus has also confirmed that the benefits can be used only once per year. The company informed that the voucher will expire after one year of verification and users will need to reverify to get a new voucher again.

These benefits can be availed with all OnePlus products including the latest ones. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8T which starts at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top end model of the OnePlus 8T with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 45,999. The smartphone is available on Oneplusstore as well as Amazon.in and offline stores across the country.

  Published Date: November 18, 2020 10:17 AM IST
  Updated Date: November 18, 2020 10:18 AM IST

