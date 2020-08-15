comscore OnePlus Gallery update brings support for editing 4K 60fps videos
OnePlus Gallery update brings support for editing 4K 60fps videos

The native OnePlus Gallery app now allows you to edit 4K 60fps videos. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: August 15, 2020 7:55 PM IST
OnePlus Gallery is receiving a new update that brings back the ability to edit slow-motion videos on OnePlus devices. This capability was removed by the company previously. But, it is now bringing it back for users who like to use the editor within the native app for captured videos. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE addiction claims another life, 16-year-old dies after skipping food

Along with this, the new version of the OnePlus Gallery v3.12.33 app also adds support for editing 4K 60fps videos. The current version of the app does not support this feature. When clicking the edit button, it shows a message saying it currently does not support editing of 4K 60fps videos. Also Read - OnePlus, LG allegedly blocked by Google to pre-load Fortnite launcher on their phones

But, the message does suggest that OnePlus is already planning to give users the ability to crop or edit high frame rate 4K UHD content. The support for this is now finally rolling out through a new update. The new app v3.13.3 update also adds the ability to mirror/cast images to OnePlus televisions. According to XDA developers, these new features have begun to appear on OnePlus devices that can capture 4K videos at 60fps. In case it does not appear automatically, there is also the possibility of obtaining the mentioned update through the Google Play Store. Also Read - OnePlus TV series now available directly from company's online store

OnePlus Gallery also allows you to cut, trim, add filters and music, to your videos. It even allows you to merge multiple clips together, just like a classic editing app. Last but not least, the update also brings with it a number of bug fixes found in previous releases. This turns out to be great news for all enthusiasts who record videos with the highest possible quality. It is a big step forward since it actually allows video editing even to those who are not familiar with desktop editing software.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2020 7:55 PM IST

