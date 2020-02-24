Smartphone maker OnePlus has just rolled out the latest version of its OnePlus Gallery app. This version brings the version of the app to 3.8.21. In addition, the company has also added a number of new features to the app. These features include face detection, scene recognition, auto-generated story albums, and more. The company has already added a number of features in the app in the last year. These include support for HEIC images, image sorting, shortcuts to hide photos and more. It is worth noting that the company showcased some of these features in early preview in May 2019.

OnePlus Gallery new features; details

As part of a report from XDA Developers, the company shared some more information about the new update. These new features include face identification, improved scene detection and the ability to create auto-generated stories in the app. The face detection feature will enable the app toe group images by users. Talking about the scene detection, the app will be able to recognize scenes in real life.

Moving to the third feature, the app will create stories in the “Explore” tab inside the app. As per the description, the app will automatically create stories when the phone is charging and the screen is off. The updated version of the OnePlus Gallery app is currently rolling out to OnePlus devices in the market. You can head to Google Play Store to check if the update has reached your device.

In case you can’t find the update prompt then don’t worry as the update may be rolling out in an incremental manner. In case you can’t wait then you can source the APK from the internet. Though, we don’t recommend users take this route.

