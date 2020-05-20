comscore OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive Navnit Nakra in key role for India
OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive Navnit Nakra in key role for India

OnePlus appointment Navnit Nakra as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for its India operations. Prior to OnePlus, Nakra worked with Apple as the Head of Affordability in India for over three years.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 2:34 PM IST
OnePlus on Wednesday announced the appointment of Navnit Nakra as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for its India operations. Prior to OnePlus, Nakra worked with Apple as the Head of Affordability in India for over three years. Also Read - OnePlus to disable X-Ray camera feature via software update

In new role, Nakra will lead the strategic operations on the Red Cable Club, OnePlus marquee digital lifestyle membership initiative and drive key strategic partnerships. According to the company, Nakra led the strategic initiatives on devising effective consumer and enterprise finance offers across categories ranging from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to watches and accessories. Also Read - OnePlus 8 आज दोपहर 2 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Nakra previously worked with Citibank for nearly 15 years, where he held a variety of leadership roles across consumer and institutional banking. Nakra holds an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies – University of Delhi. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where he pursued his Program for Leadership Development. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

In another news, Disney's head of streaming Kevin Mayer quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month. He willa also be COO at TikTok's parent company ByteDance. Mayer has been instrumental in launch of Disney+ platform, which now caters to over 50 million users globally.

TikTok hit two billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play. And India leads the chart with 611 million or about 30.3 percent of all unique installs. Unfortunately, with TikTok vs YouTube backlash, the app rating has fallen drastically on Google Play store. At present, TikTok rating is down to 1-star on the Android app store. Many users shared their sentiment towards the app on social media, and claimed to have uninstalled the app. By doing so, they were giving TikTok 1-star ratings as you it can be seen on the Play store.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 2:34 PM IST

