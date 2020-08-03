comscore OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades
News

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades

News

OnePlus is ready to unveil the next update to Hydrogen OS, called Hydrogen OS 11. The new version will be based on Android 11 and bring a couple of interactive visual upgrades.

  • Published: August 3, 2020 5:20 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Review (2)

Representational Image

Android 11 is inching towards the end of its testing and that means good news for OnePlus users. As Google releases the latest version of Android every year, OnePlus is among the first few manufacturers to release its Android-based update. This year, OnePlus isn’t backing out as always and it is ready to come up with its next software update for OnePlus smartphones. Before you get excited, know that it’s Hydrogen OS 11 and is meant for the Chinese market. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

OnePlus has taken to its social media channels in China to tease the unveiling of its next update to Hydrogen OS. It will be called Hydrogen OS 11 and as you expect, it will be based on Android 11. Although OnePlus will announce all its features on August 10, it has hinted at a design overhaul for the interface. Based on teaser GIF and its accompanying text, the UI will have some sort of interactive visual upgrades. Also Read - Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

That is essentially a fancy way to state that the next version will feature more animations as well as transitions. Most Android smartphone manufacturers are focused on giving a fluid user experience with smoother and intuitive animations. We saw that with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 interface that goes miles ahead with its design overhaul. Xiaomi worked on getting the icon curvatures right, adding to the overall polish of the interface. Also Read - Google brings COVID exposure notification to Android 11

Coming back to OnePlus, this Hydrogen OS will be limited for the Chinese market. Hydrogen OS is OnePlus’ custom iteration of Android devoid of all the Google services. OnePlus could release it for the Chinese market as soon as Google gives a green signal to Android 11 for the global markets.  At the same time, OnePlus might be finalising work on Oxygen OS 11, which is also expected to be based on Android 11.

Oxygen OS 11 expected launch date

Android 11’s stable version is expected to come out by September and OnePlus may release Oxygen OS 11 around the same time. Oxygen OS may feature the same kind of visual upgrades as Hydrogen OS 11. OnePlus usually wants to get the UI right to deliver on its promise of burdenless user experience.

Google says Android 10 had faster adoption than any version

Also Read

Google says Android 10 had faster adoption than any version

Similar to last year’s unveiling, OnePlus may unveil the next update to Oxygen OS with a new smartphone. September is usually the time when the OnePlus 8T is expected to come out. Hence, Oxygen OS 11 may debut with the OnePlus 8T. It may also debut with the upcoming OnePlus Nord series phones. The updates may come to the OnePlus 8 series initially before hitting older devices as well as the Nord series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2020 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India
News
Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India
OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

News

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

News

Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

WhatsApp: How to send Raksha Bandhan stickers easily

How To

WhatsApp: How to send Raksha Bandhan stickers easily

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

News

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August
OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras

News

OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras
These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11

News

These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get Android 11
Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11

News

Google's COVID-19 tracing feature built into Android 11
OnePlus 6 and 6T get Buds support with OxygenOS 10.3.5 update

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get Buds support with OxygenOS 10.3.5 update

हिंदी समाचार

Realme V5 फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

OnePlus Nord Lite फोन ट्रिपल कैमरा और सिंगल पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Nokia C3 फोन Geekbench पर 3GB RAM और Android 10 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Microsoft खरीदेगा TikTok को ! क्या आप फिर से इस्तेमाल करने लगेंगे TikTok?

Google Pixel 4a Launching Today: लॉन्स से पहले जानें गूगल के सस्ते फोन की कीमत, फीचर्स!

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India
News
Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India
OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

News

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August
Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC

News

Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications
Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

News

Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers