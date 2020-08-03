OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

Android 11 is inching towards the end of its testing and that means good news for OnePlus users. As Google releases the latest version of Android every year, OnePlus is among the first few manufacturers to release its Android-based update. This year, OnePlus isn’t backing out as always and it is ready to come up with its next software update for OnePlus smartphones. Before you get excited, know that it’s Hydrogen OS 11 and is meant for the Chinese market. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

OnePlus has taken to its social media channels in China to tease the unveiling of its next update to Hydrogen OS. It will be called Hydrogen OS 11 and as you expect, it will be based on Android 11. Although OnePlus will announce all its features on August 10, it has hinted at a design overhaul for the interface. Based on teaser GIF and its accompanying text, the UI will have some sort of interactive visual upgrades.

That is essentially a fancy way to state that the next version will feature more animations as well as transitions. Most Android smartphone manufacturers are focused on giving a fluid user experience with smoother and intuitive animations. We saw that with Xiaomi's MIUI 12 interface that goes miles ahead with its design overhaul. Xiaomi worked on getting the icon curvatures right, adding to the overall polish of the interface.

Coming back to OnePlus, this Hydrogen OS will be limited for the Chinese market. Hydrogen OS is OnePlus' custom iteration of Android devoid of all the Google services. OnePlus could release it for the Chinese market as soon as Google gives a green signal to Android 11 for the global markets. At the same time, OnePlus might be finalising work on Oxygen OS 11, which is also expected to be based on Android 11.

Oxygen OS 11 expected launch date

Android 11’s stable version is expected to come out by September and OnePlus may release Oxygen OS 11 around the same time. Oxygen OS may feature the same kind of visual upgrades as Hydrogen OS 11. OnePlus usually wants to get the UI right to deliver on its promise of burdenless user experience.

Similar to last year’s unveiling, OnePlus may unveil the next update to Oxygen OS with a new smartphone. September is usually the time when the OnePlus 8T is expected to come out. Hence, Oxygen OS 11 may debut with the OnePlus 8T. It may also debut with the upcoming OnePlus Nord series phones. The updates may come to the OnePlus 8 series initially before hitting older devices as well as the Nord series.