OnePlus India expands offline retail presence with SRK Group: Report

After the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung, OnePlus is reportedly looking at widely expanding its offline presence in India.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 10:56 AM IST
While OnePlus started out as a subsidiary and sub-brand of Oppo, the company now operates as an independent entity. It was established to sell flagship-grade phones exclusively online at competitive prices. OnePlus launched quality high-end devices that gave online players such as Xiaomi and Honor a run for their money. Lately, online-only companies like Xiaomi are focusing more on the offline space. Now, it seems OnePlus India could be planning to do so as well.

OnePlus reportedly plans to expand its offline presence by tying up with SRK Group, Business Insider reports. The Group is one of the major distributors in Mumbai with over 1,800 retail stores across the city. OnePlus’ new partnership will further boost its offline presence across the Northern and Northeast regions in the country.

The company is already present in over 2,000 offline retail stores, including partner stores across several regions in India. Additionally, it is also looking to operate 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across 50 cities by 2020. There will be a special focus on tier 2 cities as well.

While India’s smartphone market remains dominated by online sales, the company has realized that there is an untapped market in the offline space. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are competing for the offline market and now, OnePlus wants a pie of that market as well.

OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India: How to join and key benefits to know

Also Read

OnePlus Red Cable Club launched in India: How to join and key benefits to know

Just yesterday, OnePlus launched its Red Cable Club program in India. It is essentially a community program offering exclusive benefits and rewards to OnePlus users. The Red Cable Jackpot is valid till December 31, 2019 and you can try your luck once a day to win a curated gift box worth Rs 100,000. There is also 50 percent off on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. With the program, OnePlus users also get free cloud storage equivalent to 50GB for a year.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 10:56 AM IST

