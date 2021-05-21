OnePlus India extends warranty on products till June 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

OnePlus is extending the warranty on all its products in India till June 30. The company announced that those products whose warranty is expiring between April 1 and June 29 will be extended till next month. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

The Chinese OEM took to the OnePlus Community forum to announce about the warranty extension on its products in the country. Given the pandemic crisis in the country, OnePlus cited that there will be a delay in delivery for recent product orders to certain locations, and that it won't be able to provide the estimated delivery time on such others. Further, the service center operations are temporarily halted in compliance with Government regulations, the company noted.

"To continue providing uninterrupted support during this period, we have extended the warranty for all our products to 30th June 2021 for those with an expiry date between 1st April and 29th June 2021. Due to the recent developments beyond our control, there will be a delay in delivery for recent product orders to certain locations and we are unable to fulfill the order, at present. Unfortunately, we may not be able to predict the delivery of your order, however, we will ship the order as soon as possible from our end once restrictions ease," OnePlus stated in the forum.

The customers will be updated if there is a change in the policies or its operations, the company said. OnePlus users who want to check the latest service center status can head to the OnePlus support website.

Notably, it’s not just OnePlus but many other leading smartphone brands including Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Poco announced warranty extensions due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in India. The brands approached a similar move last year due to the pandemic crisis and turmoil in the country.