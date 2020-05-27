comscore OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories
  OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories
OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

OnePlus has plans to launch lower-priced phones and other new product categories in India.

  Published: May 27, 2020 12:29 PM IST
OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch lower-priced phones in India. OnePlus is one of the most popular brands in India when it comes to the best mid-range premium phones. Now, the brand has plans to offer more affordable phones in India. In an interview with Fast Company, OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed this news. The Chinese company is currently offering phones above Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

Lau also asserted that the brand also wants to explore new product categories other than phones. Last year, OnePlus launched its first smart TV, and it already offers audio products like neckband earphones. Lau didn’t reveal any information on what all categories he was referring to. In the future, we could expect it to launch wearables too as this is the latest category that several brands are targeting in India.

The cited source also claimed that India will soon get a glimpse of the new strategy with an announcement from OnePlus. Other than India, OnePlus also has plans to bring cheaper devices to other markets like North America and Europe. The ultimate goal of OnePlus “is to sell a lot of phones with lower price tags, then spin them into an ecosystem of connected devices,” the report stated.

“We can look at it as having a more affordable product offering,” Lau says through an interpreter, “but all products that still remain up to the OnePlus standard . . . and through this enabling, more people to have access to OnePlus products.” “We indeed have come from background and roots as a hardware company, but from what we see looking forward, building an ecosystem is a forward trend,” Lau says.

Besides, last month, the company took the wraps off its latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones. They come with a high refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, bigger batteries, and more. The latest OnePlus 8 series will go on sale in India on May 29. The devices will be available for purchase Amazon India website. The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The brand is rumored to launch a new OnePlus Z phone in July this year.

  Published Date: May 27, 2020 12:29 PM IST

