OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers

OnePlus recently introduced the all-new ‘OnePlus Fridays’, a dedicated weekly initiative to provide exciting offers and rewards to the community on the brand’s website every Friday starting today. Also Read - OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

With the Red Cable Club recently marking the celebration of two million members, the brand has now introduced OnePlus Fridays to further enhance their online shopping experience and give back to its growing community in India. As part of this effort, and starting tomorrow, users can purchase highly popular products including the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds including the grey and blue variants through a special sale, and also avail a series of other exciting offers only on the brand’s website, oneplus.in for OnePlus Friday. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

What’s on offer this Friday?

The introductory offers on the first OnePlus Friday sale include a bunch of deals. There is up to Rs 8,000 instant cashback on ICICI credit cards as well as credit card/debit card EMIs. The brand is also offering a complimentary OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective case on purchase of OnePlus 8 5G. Similarly, the brand is offering a complimentary protective case on the purchase of the OnePlus 7T Pro. There is also a special lucky draw wherein five lucky winners stand a chance to win the new OnePlus Buds. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

In addition to the above initiative, OnePlus also marks its Red Cable Day today, celebrating the brand’s close-knit bond with its community. On this special day, Red Cable Club users can avail a range of exciting offers, which include a 50 percent discount on the OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective case for the OnePlus 8 5G on Red Cable Privé. There is also a 5 percent discount on all OnePlus accessories at the OnePlus Experience Stores. Further, the brand is offering free service and up to 15 percent discount on spares at any OnePlus Exclusive Service Centre. In order to sign up or gain more information on the offers, users can visit the OnePlus website.

Story Timeline