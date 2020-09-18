comscore OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers and deals every week
News

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers and deals every week

News

With OnePlus Fridays, Red Cable Club members will find cool deals and offers on OnePlus products every Friday. Check out the deals for today below.

  • Published: September 18, 2020 11:29 AM IST
OnePlus 8

OnePlus recently introduced the all-new ‘OnePlus Fridays’, a dedicated weekly initiative to provide exciting offers and rewards to the community on the brand’s website every Friday starting today. Also Read - OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

With the Red Cable Club recently marking the celebration of two million members, the brand has now introduced OnePlus Fridays to further enhance their online shopping experience and give back to its growing community in India. As part of this effort, and starting tomorrow, users can purchase highly popular products including the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds including the grey and blue variants through a special sale, and also avail a series of other exciting offers only on the brand’s website, oneplus.in for OnePlus Friday. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

What’s on offer this Friday?

The introductory offers on the first OnePlus Friday sale include a bunch of deals. There is up to Rs 8,000 instant cashback on ICICI credit cards as well as credit card/debit card EMIs. The brand is also offering a complimentary OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective case on purchase of OnePlus 8 5G. Similarly, the brand is offering a complimentary protective case on the purchase of the OnePlus 7T Pro. There is also a special lucky draw wherein five lucky winners stand a chance to win the new OnePlus Buds. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

OnePlus introduces Red Cable Privé with exclusive merchandise, offers for Red Cable Club members

Also Read

OnePlus introduces Red Cable Privé with exclusive merchandise, offers for Red Cable Club members

In addition to the above initiative, OnePlus also marks its Red Cable Day today, celebrating the brand’s close-knit bond with its community. On this special day, Red Cable Club users can avail a range of exciting offers, which include a 50 percent discount on the OnePlus 8 André limited edition protective case for the OnePlus 8 5G on Red Cable Privé. There is also a 5 percent discount on all OnePlus accessories at the OnePlus Experience Stores. Further, the brand is offering free service and up to 15 percent discount on spares at any OnePlus Exclusive Service Centre. In order to sign up or gain more information on the offers, users can visit the OnePlus website.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 11:29 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

53960

Android 10 with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
Triple - 48MP+8MP+16MP
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know
News
OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch SE smatrwatch teased for India launch

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

News

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

Most Popular

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers

News

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Nord N10 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कीमत और फीचर्स आए सामने

Redmi 9i की पहली सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी वाला दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Realme C12 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs 1000 EMI में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी और 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा वाला फोन

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा फोन Rs 1000 EMI पर खरीदें

Sony Xperia 5 II दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
News
OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers
OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know

News

OnePlus 7T gets a new white color edition: All you need to know
Apple Store online launching in India on September 23

News

Apple Store online launching in India on September 23
Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers
Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 99? Don't fall for Flipkart scam

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers