OnePlus recently introduced the new Red Cable Privé, a dedicated member-only platform to reward the OnePlus community. The Red Cable Privé provides Red Cable Club members with a valuable opportunity to earn a series of exciting rewards and exclusive benefits. The launch of the new service coincides with the celebration of the brand marking two million Red Cable Club members in India. Also Read - OnePlus Buds seized by US Customs said to violate AirPods trademark

Red Cable Club members can accumulate ‘RedCoins’ as reward points to access a range of exciting offers and benefits from OnePlus and its partner brands. The introductory list of partner brands includes Nike, Victorinox, Starbucks, Cure.fit, Zomato, Gaana, Uber, and Apollo Pharmacy. Also Read - OnePlus 8T renders show Samsung-inspired design, to bring flat display and 65W charging

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

As part of the new Red Cable Privé initiative, the Red Cable Club members can avail a series of exclusive offers on the new platform. These include Privé Life, which provides members access to limited-edition lifestyle merchandise. There are Privé Tokens that members can use to get discount vouchers and then Privé Gift Cards, which are essentially gift cards from popular partner brands ranging across lifestyle and fitness to food and beverage as well as healthcare. Also Read - How to install OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

Red Cable Privé exclusive launch offers

OnePlus x Victorinox Swiss Army Knife ‘Never Settle’ edition: Members can get exclusive access to purchase this limited-edition merchandise at a special price of INR 999. The sale goes live on Wednesday, 16 September 2020. Users can avail vouchers from Red Cable Privé and make the purchase on Victorinox’s Gute Reise website till stock lasts.

OnePlus 8 series 5G André Limited Edition Protective Cases: Members can buy the OnePlus 8 series André cases at 50% discount. This offer is available from Red Cable Day on 17th September onwards.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series: Members can avail INR 6000 off discount voucher for OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and INR 3000 off discount voucher for OnePlus TV Q1.

Additionally, OnePlus has introduced exciting activities wherein Red Cable Club members stand a chance to win bonus RedCoins. Members can participate in “Coin your Fortune” lucky draw to be held on 14th-15th September and gain a chance to win a jackpot of 99,999 RedCoins and avail a series of benefits for the next few months. Members can also participate in the “Red for the Win” lucky draw on 16 September 2020 and gain a chance to win the recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro, Nord, Buds, or Bullets Wireless in addition to bonus RedCoins.

Members will also be rewarded with complimentary RedCoins upon sign-up and completion of their membership profile. In addition, members can also earn RedCoins by participating in Red Cable Privé and other community initiatives. To claim these benefits, members can head to the Red Cable Club membership page from their device and tap on the OnePlus Red Cable Privé banner.