OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus seems to be all ready for the April Fools’ Day, an annual event where people play practical jokes and pranks on people around. Allegedly in the spirit of that, OnePlus just took to its official forums to tease the launch of an electric car that will be “Powered by Warp Charge”. The announcement was posted by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei along with a teaser image and a dedicated blog post. The amusing part about this is that the teaser is similar to what Tesla recently used to tease the launch of its now revealed Model Y.

In fact, similar to the Tesla teaser, the OnePlus teaser also comes with its own hidden message stating “Yes, we do cars now”. In the spirit of making it sound as legit as possible, Carl goes on to talk about the electric car that the company will launch in as formal language as possible. According to the announcement, the car will mark five years of the company launching the OnePlus One in the market. OnePlus goes on to be as “punny” as it can by stating that the buttons of the company “are still clicky” and its commitment to “Never Settle continues to drive” everything that the company does.

According to the announcement, the company is excited to share their entry “into a new industry” and take the “power of Warp Charge” and apply “it to the road”. The company goes on to add that it will share more details about the “world’s fastest charging electric vehicle” in a “few days”. OnePlus added that all the functions of the car will be paired with a OnePlus 6T to ensure that the car can be controlled in a seamless manner.

The company added that the car will be crafted with the help of signature OnePlus colors and materials. It even claims that the vehicle will be “beautiful to touch, see and drive”. OnePlus also claims that the electric car will offer “unmatched performance, design, and control”. It also clarified that OnePlus will reveal more information on Monday, April the first asking users to “prepare to start” their engines. It is obvious that the company will not launch a car but it is also possible that it may launch a miniature or a toy car as part of a practical joke, possibly in partnership with McLaren.