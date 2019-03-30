comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car
News

OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car

News

OnePlus also claims that the electric car will offer “unmatched performance, design, and control”.

  • Published: March 30, 2019 12:06 PM IST
OnePlus Electric Car

Image credit: OnePlus

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus seems to be all ready for the April Fools’ Day, an annual event where people play practical jokes and pranks on people around. Allegedly in the spirit of that, OnePlus just took to its official forums to tease the launch of an electric car that will be “Powered by Warp Charge”. The announcement was posted by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei along with a teaser image and a dedicated blog post. The amusing part about this is that the teaser is similar to what Tesla recently used to tease the launch of its now revealed Model Y.

In fact, similar to the Tesla teaser, the OnePlus teaser also comes with its own hidden message stating “Yes, we do cars now”. In the spirit of making it sound as legit as possible, Carl goes on to talk about the electric car that the company will launch in as formal language as possible. According to the announcement, the car will mark five years of the company launching the OnePlus One in the market. OnePlus goes on to be as “punny” as it can by stating that the buttons of the company “are still clicky” and its commitment to “Never Settle continues to drive” everything that the company does.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

According to the announcement, the company is excited to share their entry “into a new industry” and take the “power of Warp Charge” and apply “it to the road”. The company goes on to add that it will share more details about the “world’s fastest charging electric vehicle” in a “few days”. OnePlus added that all the functions of the car will be paired with a OnePlus 6T to ensure that the car can be controlled in a seamless manner.

OnePlus phones found downloading GPS data over insecure channels: Report

Also Read

OnePlus phones found downloading GPS data over insecure channels: Report

The company added that the car will be crafted with the help of signature OnePlus colors and materials. It even claims that the vehicle will be “beautiful to touch, see and drive”. OnePlus also claims that the electric car will offer “unmatched performance, design, and control”. It also clarified that OnePlus will reveal more information on Monday, April the first asking users to “prepare to start” their engines. It is obvious that the company will not launch a car but it is also possible that it may launch a miniature or a toy car as part of a practical joke, possibly in partnership with McLaren.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2019 12:06 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car
News
OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car
Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

News

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box

News

Asus Zenfone 6 gets Wi-Fi certification; to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box

Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

News

Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car

News

OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car
Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report

News

Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report
OnePlus phones found downloading GPS data over insecure channels: Report

News

OnePlus phones found downloading GPS data over insecure channels: Report
Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

News

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC
Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work

News

Microsoft bans April Fools' Day pranks at work

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी 1 अप्रैल को 55 मिनट के अंदर 20 प्रोडक्ट करेगी लॉन्च

शाओमी के Poco F1 ने Oneplus को इस मामले में छोड़ा पीछे

मंगल हेलीकॉप्टर उड़ान के लिए तैयार : नासा

फेसबुक ने 'गोरा राष्ट्रवाद' की तारीफ पर प्रतिबंध लगाया

40 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले पांच बेहतरीन 55इंच वाले एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

News

OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car
News
OnePlus is all ready for April Fools’ Day as it teases a Warp Charge-powered electric car
Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards

News

Apple cancels AirPower because of not meeting high hardware standards
24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

News

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism

News

Facebook is finally cracking down on white nationalism, separatism
OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India

News

OpenSignal study reveals that Dhanbad is the best city for 4G availability in India