comscore OnePlus is back with Crackables 2.0 puzzle game | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus is back with Crackables 2.0 puzzle game with $10,000 grand prize: Report
News

OnePlus is back with Crackables 2.0 puzzle game with $10,000 grand prize: Report

News

OnePlus will also donate $10,000 to a charity fighting coronavirus. The company shared more details about Crackables 2.0 puzzle game. Let’s check this information about the game below.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 12:39 PM IST
OnePlus Crackables 2.0 puzzle game

Smartphone maker OnePlus is back with its puzzle game, Crackables. The new version is called the Crackables 2.0 and it comes with some interesting additions. OnePlus is teaming up with Google for the second version of the puzzle game. Taking a look at the changes, the most significant addition is likely the grand prize for the game. This time, the winner will take home an impressive amount of $10,000. The interesting part about the game this time is that OnePlus will also donate $10,000 to a charity fighting coronavirus. Let’s check all the details of the game below.

Related Stories


OnePlus Crackables 2.0 puzzle game; details

The company shared the details about Crackables 2.0 puzzle game in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. OnePlus revealed that it invested more than a year to prepare for the second version of the game. For some context, the first version of the puzzle game took place in 2020. As per the forum post, the company revealed that the game will take place in four stages. These stages will include multiple individual puzzles and a community puzzle. Players will need to fight against time to finish the game first in the community puzzle. As per the announcement, the grand finale of the OnePlus Crackables 2.0 will be held on May 7, 2020.

Watch: Concept One First Impressions

As part of the grand finale, then fastest players from previous rounds will compete “to defeat the final boss”. OnePlus will live stream the finale for its fans and community members across the world. In addition, the company has also teamed up with some influencers to host the finale. Talking about the charity donation, OnePlus will donate the amount of the charity that the winner chooses.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

It is worth noting that you need to be able to access Google to take part in Crackables 2.0. OnePlus also revealed that fans interested in taking part in Crackables 2.0 need to register on the dedicated website. The game is set to go live from April 14. Beyond this, the company will share more information about the game in future updates.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Coronavirus patients can infect 406 people in 30 days: Study
News
Coronavirus patients can infect 406 people in 30 days: Study
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online

Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

News

Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

Animal Crossings: New Horizons tips and tricks

Gaming

Animal Crossings: New Horizons tips and tricks

Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

News

Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

iQOO Neo 3 leak confirms 120Hz variable refresh rate display

Coronavirus patients can infect 406 people in 30 days: Study

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online

Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus is back with Crackables 2.0 puzzle game

News

OnePlus is back with Crackables 2.0 puzzle game
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
OnePlus 8 Series wireless charging dock and other accessories leaked

News

OnePlus 8 Series wireless charging dock and other accessories leaked
OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get a new Open Beta update with March security patch
OnePlus 8 series launch will see online pop-up event this year

News

OnePlus 8 series launch will see online pop-up event this year

हिंदी समाचार

POCO जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगी True Wireless earphones, बेहद कम हो सकती है कीमत

Oppo A92 और Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन Google Play Console पर हुए स्पॉट

Coronavirus से लड़ने के लिए IIT ने बनाया ट्रैकिंग मोबाइल एप, ऐसे करेगा सरकार की मदद

Xiaomi ने फाइल किया वाटरफॉल डिस्प्ले और अंडर स्क्रीन कैमरे वाले फोन का पेटेंट

Crackables गेम लेकर आ रही वनप्लस, मिलेगा लाखों रुपये जीतने का मौका!

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

iQOO Neo 3 leak confirms 120Hz variable refresh rate display
News
iQOO Neo 3 leak confirms 120Hz variable refresh rate display
Coronavirus patients can infect 406 people in 30 days: Study

News

Coronavirus patients can infect 406 people in 30 days: Study
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online
Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store

News

Facebook quietly adds private dating app to App store
Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology

News

Samsung patent tips new quad-curved display technology