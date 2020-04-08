OnePlus is back with Crackables 2.0 puzzle game

Smartphone maker OnePlus is back with its puzzle game, Crackables. The new version is called the Crackables 2.0 and it comes with some interesting additions. OnePlus is teaming up with Google for the second version of the puzzle game. Taking a look at the changes, the most significant addition is likely the grand prize for the game. This time, the winner will take home an impressive amount of $10,000. The interesting part about the game this time is that OnePlus will also donate $10,000 to a charity fighting coronavirus. Let’s check all the details of the game below.

OnePlus Crackables 2.0 puzzle game; details

The company shared the details about Crackables 2.0 puzzle game in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. OnePlus revealed that it invested more than a year to prepare for the second version of the game. For some context, the first version of the puzzle game took place in 2020. As per the forum post, the company revealed that the game will take place in four stages. These stages will include multiple individual puzzles and a community puzzle. Players will need to fight against time to finish the game first in the community puzzle. As per the announcement, the grand finale of the OnePlus Crackables 2.0 will be held on May 7, 2020.

As part of the grand finale, then fastest players from previous rounds will compete “to defeat the final boss”. OnePlus will live stream the finale for its fans and community members across the world. In addition, the company has also teamed up with some influencers to host the finale. Talking about the charity donation, OnePlus will donate the amount of the charity that the winner chooses.

It is worth noting that you need to be able to access Google to take part in Crackables 2.0. OnePlus also revealed that fans interested in taking part in Crackables 2.0 need to register on the dedicated website. The game is set to go live from April 14. Beyond this, the company will share more information about the game in future updates.