OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

OnePlus has just shared more information on its plans to integrate Google Duo, the video calling service by the search giant. The fact that the company has been working on integrating Google Duo deeply in the operating system is not new information and we have seen that in previous Open Beta updates. Now after rolling out the deeper integrating to its latest flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 in latest stable updates, the company is sharing the reason behind the move. The company shared the rationale behind this in a detailed post on its official OnePlus forums.

Szymon Kopec, a OnePlus staff member who is OxygenOS Product Manager revealed more details about this move stating that this was done to provide “a burdenless experience” for the users. The decision to integrate the feature in the OS came after the company conducted a study with OnePlus fans in India. The focus of the study was on video calling capability in the market and Google Duo come on the top in terms of the quality of video calls. After taking a closer look at the results of the study, the company decided to make things easier for the users with this feature.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

According to the post, the integration of the feature is present “across multiple native functions” including call logs, contacts, dial pad, and messaging. Kopec added that in addition to rolling out the integration for OnePlus 6T devices with OxygenOS 9.0.12 and OnePlus 6 devices with OxygenOS 9.0.4, the company is also working on rolling it out to other devices. These other devices include OnePlus 5, 5T, and even OnePlus 3, and 3T.

Talking about OnePlus 3 and 3T, Kopec stated that the Duo integration will reach the devices when they receive Android 9 Pie. This confirms that the company is still planning to roll out Android 9 Pie update to OnePlus 3 and 3T devices. However, the company has not shared any details on the possible timeline for the update. Instead, they only use the word “eventually” indicating that it may be months before these devices get the Android 9 Pie update. The company is also working on adding an option where users can choose the way they want to make video calls.