comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India
News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is also working on rolling it out to other devices including OnePlus 5, 5T, and even 3, and 3T.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 11:05 AM IST
Google Duo and OxygenOS integration

OnePlus has just shared more information on its plans to integrate Google Duo, the video calling service by the search giant. The fact that the company has been working on integrating Google Duo deeply in the operating system is not new information and we have seen that in previous Open Beta updates. Now after rolling out the deeper integrating to its latest flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 in latest stable updates, the company is sharing the reason behind the move. The company shared the rationale behind this in a detailed post on its official OnePlus forums.

Szymon Kopec, a OnePlus staff member who is OxygenOS Product Manager revealed more details about this move stating that this was done to provide “a burdenless experience” for the users. The decision to integrate the feature in the OS came after the company conducted a study with OnePlus fans in India. The focus of the study was on video calling capability in the market and Google Duo come on the top in terms of the quality of video calls. After taking a closer look at the results of the study, the company decided to make things easier for the users with this feature.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

According to the post, the integration of the feature is present “across multiple native functions” including call logs, contacts, dial pad, and messaging. Kopec added that in addition to rolling out the integration for OnePlus 6T devices with OxygenOS 9.0.12 and OnePlus 6 devices with OxygenOS 9.0.4, the company is also working on rolling it out to other devices. These other devices include OnePlus 5, 5T, and even OnePlus 3, and 3T.

Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

Also Read

Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

Talking about OnePlus 3 and 3T, Kopec stated that the Duo integration will reach the devices when they receive Android 9 Pie. This confirms that the company is still planning to roll out Android 9 Pie update to OnePlus 3 and 3T devices. However, the company has not shared any details on the possible timeline for the update. Instead, they only use the word “eventually” indicating that it may be months before these devices get the Android 9 Pie update. The company is also working on adding an option where users can choose the way they want to make video calls.

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

27999

Buy Now
Android Marshmallow 6.1 (OxygenOS)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
16 MP with f/2.0, PDAF, OIS, EIS
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

5

29999

Buy Now
Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oxygen OS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.35GHz Processor
16 MP with f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, PDAF
OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

5

32999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS 4.5.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
dual camera 16 MP + 20 MP with Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

32999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS 4.7.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz Processor
16 MP + 20 MP with f/1.7 Aperture, Dual LED Flash
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

4

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile server maintenance complete; update 0.11.0 with zombie mode expected today
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO smartphone to boast 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 44W FlashCharge support

Editor's Pick

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
News
Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

News

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds
Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores

Deals

Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores
Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

News

Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design
Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

News

Huawei 55-inch smart TV expected to debut soon under Honor brand: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

PUBG के लिए एक शख्स ने अपनी होने वाली पत्नी के भाई पर चाकू से किया हमला

Redmi के लेटेस्ट टीजर में Note 7 Pro में UD फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होने का मिला संकेत

Vivo U1 तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल आज से हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
News
Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds
Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report

News

Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report
Huawei P30 official launch date revealed

News

Huawei P30 official launch date revealed