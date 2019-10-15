comscore OnePlus is set to introduce a one-handed mode soon
OnePlus is set to introduce a one-handed mode soon

And during a recent AMA on OnePlus's forums, OnePlus’ Software Product Manager Zed Z replied to a customer who asked about the feature.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 2:11 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 8

OnePlus recently announced that it will update all devices after the OnePlus 5 to OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. And now it seems the company is working on a one-handed mode for its Oxygen OS. Oxygen OS is one of the biggest reasons of success for the company in the smartphone segment. And OnePlus has excelled at it because the company listens to its customers’ needs. And during a recent AMA on OnePlus’s forums, OnePlus’ Software Product Manager Zed Z replied to a customer who asked if the company is working on one-handed support. The answer was in the affirmative and we will get the mode in the future.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition of the smartphone at an event in London last week. At the launch event, the company focused on evolution of OxygenOS and how it has become the most liked OEM UI in the tech community. Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus, also touted how quickly the company provides Android updates to its users.

OnePlus 7T Pro: Oxygen OS Update

And now the new OnePlus 7T Pro has received its first update in the form of Oxygen OS 10.0.1.HD01AA. This new update brings general bug fixes and camera improvements. The camera improvements include photo quality, enhanced stability of camera and user experience improvements. It weighs 109 MB and can be downloaded from the updates section in the Settings.

It took only 17 days for OnePlus to release OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. While the update is yet to reach all active devices, the company is among the fastest when it comes to introducing new updates. After inviting Google’s Director of Engineering for Android in London, Pei announced the roadmap for OxygenOS 10 update. He confirmed that the company would push the update to all OnePlus devices since the release of OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is expected to get the update this month. While OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users can expect to see OxygenOS 10 update arrive sometime during the second quarter of 2020. Ahead of the release of stable Android 10 update, OnePlus is expected to introduce beta programs for its devices. The company insisted that its community and frequent beta programs. This includes both open and closed, and allows it to refine the update before public release.

OnePlus did not announce beta program for OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 5 series at the event yesterday. However, we expect the official announcement to arrive in the coming weeks. OnePlus 7T Series comes with OxygenOS 10 out of the box. The new UI comes with features such as horizon light, customization and landscape switching between applications. To recall, OnePlus 7T Pro is available for Rs 53,999 and will go on sale starting 12:00PM IST on October 12. The McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999 and will go on sale at 12:00PM IST on November 5.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 2:11 PM IST

