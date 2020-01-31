OnePlus joins Wireless Power Consortium; hints at key feature

OnePlus has indirectly confirmed that its next flagship smartphone – OnePlus 8 Pro – will support wireless charging. While the company has called its smartphones flagship killer, they have lacked wireless charging support. The key feature found on flagship smartphones might finally come to its smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). By joining the group behind the Qi wireless charging standard, OnePlus has indicated future support for wireless charging on its devices.

Apple has always been skeptical of wireless charging and stayed away from joining the WPC. However, ahead of the launch of iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the company joined the Wireless Power Consortium. This indicated that future iPhone models will support Qi Wireless Charging standard. We could see OnePlus follow Apple and add wireless charging support to its flagship smartphones this year. OnePlus smartphones have gotten increasingly better in the past few years. They have also gotten expensive at the same time.

This increase in cost has made consumers question its decision to not include support for wireless charging. As reported by MobileScout, OnePlus joining the WPC could mean support for wireless charging. The Qi wireless charging standard is the most popular standard supported by major smartphone makers. From OnePlus’ perspective, this will be a huge reversal from the company’s previous stance. It has been fairly critical about wireless charging in the past.

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, even commented that 10W fast wireless charging is too slow. At the launch of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, the company said its Warp Charge wired charging is better than wireless charging. It needs to be seen whether OnePlus brings a different implementation. In the past year, wireless chargers have improved in terms of charging standards. Huawei, for instance, offers a 27W wireless charger in its home market.

OnePlus is expected to launch three new smartphones during the first half of this year. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite are expected to launch as the successors to the OnePlus 7 series. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are rumored to offer wireless charging support. With OnePlus smartphones already featuring glass back, OnePlus only needs to add a charging coil. The real deal would be to see if it can introduce a 30W wireless fast charger for its devices.