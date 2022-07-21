OnePlus recently announced that it will launch the OnePlus 10T in India on August 3. Further, the tech giant has confirmed that it will soon roll out OxygenOS 13. As per the company invite, “The new operating system is committed to delivering the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety.” Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check expected price, specs

OnePlus to unveil OxygenOS 13 on August 3

OnePlus is hosting its first in-person launch event on August 3 after the launch of the OnePlus 7T that took place in 2019. The event will be held in New York this year.

As for the OxygenOS 13 software update, the OS "is committed to delivering the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety." The company adds that the upcoming OxygenOS 13 retains features like always-on displays (AODs), Zen Mode, optimizations and improvements.

OnePlus has confirmed that the latest version of “OxygenOS boasts a bevy of improvements to gaming, connectivity, and customization, to name a few”. It will be first available on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year.

The OnePlus 10T launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST on August 3.

OnePlus 10T will be the first smartphone to come with OxygenOS 13 out of the box. The handset is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The handset will be available in a black colour variant.

OnePlus 10T 5G expected specifications

The upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and screen refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 10T is rumoured to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 10T is like to get a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It is also tipped to get a 4,800mAh battery with support for 160W fast charging technology.