OnePlus Launcher gets a new feature to help you find your parked car

OnePlus Launcher, which is a default launcher for OnePlus devices, has received an update. It adds a new parking location service, which helps users remember where they have actually parked their car in the parking lot. You can access this feature either by downloading the latest update from the Google Play Store or from APKMirror website. After installing the update on your OnePlus smartphone, you will find the feature directly in Shelf on OnePlus Launcher.

To open the Shelf window on OnePlus Launcher, you just need to swipe right on the Home screen, and it lets you access your most favorite contacts, recent apps, and other information in form of cards. Once you open the self, scroll down, then you will witness a new handy shortcut added to it, which is the parking location service feature. Additionally, you can find your vehicle using this service, but only if your GPS location is enabled.

The feature doesn’t offer support for indoor parking, but you can use “Take Picture” option to remember where you have parked your car. The feature was rolled out with the version 3.3.2 of the OnePlus Launcher. XDA reported that the feature supports both Android 9 Pie and Android 8.1 Oreo OS. This means that only OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners will be able to experience this feature. However, the report mentioned that older OnePlus device users should also try checking this feature.

Apart from the new parking service, the new update of the launcher app also brings certain UI improvements as well as an improved algorithm for searching apps, the report stated. Besides, the Google Maps app also offer users an identical type of feature, which lets you save parking spots. You can check this feature in the Google Maps’ app by tapping on the blue dot on Maps that shows you your current location.