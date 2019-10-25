comscore OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season, offers additional Rs 3,000 discount on smartphones
News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season, offers additional Rs 3,000 discount on smartphones

News

OnePlus is the leader in the premium smartphone segment and claims to be the best-selling premium brand in smart TVs as well.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 2:49 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 5

Chinese technology company OnePlus on Friday said it has gained a record Rs 1,500 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) worth of sales during the ongoing Diwali sales across platforms. Riding on the success of the recently launched products including OnePlus Android TV, the company has emerged as the best-selling premium brand in both smart TV and smartphone categories on Amazon and offline partner stores.

“We are humbled by the degree of enthusiasm our community members and customers across India have shown towards our new products, leading us to achieve these remarkable results,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

Also Read

Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

OnePlus TV has also witnessed commendable sales across both online and offline platforms. Powered by Android TV, the 55-inch OnePlus TV houses 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup rendering a surreal surround sound experience. Starting at Rs 69,900, the OnePlus TV is currently available online at Amazon.in, and across Reliance Digital stores in the offline segment.

Starting Saturday, customers can have an additional Rs 3,000 discount on exchange of any older devices for purchase of OnePlus smartphones on Amazon until mid-November. Customers looking to buy OnePlus TV can avail Rs 4,000 instant cashback on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 series basic model and Rs 5,000 instant cashback on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro model.

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

Also Read

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

OnePlus has also seen boost in sales on the back of launch of OnePlus 7T Series. The OnePlus 7T available starting at Rs 37,999 is the cheapest smartphone with 90Hz display. OnePlus 7T Pro is available for Rs 53,999 while the McLaren Edition is available for Rs 58,999. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 44,999. OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 29,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is now available for Rs 34,999.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 2:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
News
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

News

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season

News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

News

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting OxygenOS Open Beta 4

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

मोटोरोला ने Moto G8 Play और Moto E6 Play को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
News
OnePlus logs Rs 1,500 crore revenue in Diwali season
OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water

News

OnePlus 7T teardown shows off internal protection against water
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 with triple rear cameras launched: Features, specifications
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos loses the world's richest man title
Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users