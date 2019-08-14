comscore OnePlus looking to rollout new 5G device this year, hints Pete Lau
OnePlus looking to rollout new 5G device this year, hints Pete Lau

The 5G roll out is expected next year, and Samsung, Huawei is all set to offer flagship 5G devices in certain markets. On the other hand, Apple is not expected to support 5G for its upcoming iPhones next month

  • Published: August 14, 2019 6:32 PM IST
OnePlus is reportedly looking for the global rollout of its new 5G device this year. The Chinese company’s CEO, Pete Lau, told Financial Times while detailing about the OnePlus TV launch on Tuesday. Just last week, OnePlus and the US telecom operator Sprint announced a new distribution deal for an unnamed 5G smartphone. The company already has partnership with T Mobile for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The 5G roll out is expected next year, and Samsung, Huawei is all set to offer flagship 5G devices in certain markets. On the other hand, Apple is not expected to support 5G for its upcoming iPhones next month. This makes a good space for OnePlus to grab the opportunity. Lau while speaking to the publication said “We believe with the development of 5G technology next year we can have an [even] better performance. […] With the upcoming 5G era approaching, we are going to invest more.”

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

OnePlus TV name and logo officially confirmed

Not just the phone, Lau also hinted that the OnePlus TV could also support 5G in future. The company today officially revealed the name and the logo of its upcoming smart display/TV device. A report earlier this week claimed that the new range of OnePlus TVs could be launched anywhere between September 25 and September 30. These are likely to launch in countries like China, India, and the US first.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The Chinese company teased about the television last year in September. But recently, the OnePlus TV and an alleged remote was spotted on Bluetooth SIG website. As per the certification listing, OnePlus will unveil televisions in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes.

  Published Date: August 14, 2019 6:32 PM IST

