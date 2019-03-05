comscore
OnePlus 'March Madness' campaign to offer additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange, giveaways and more

The OnePlus ‘March Madness’ is a month-long campaign that will offer an additional discount when buying a OnePlus smartphone, along with other goodies.

  Published: March 5, 2019 4:44 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced a new promotional campaign called “March Madness” which kicks off today, and will continue for a month. Under this promotional campaign, smartphone buyers can avail additional Rs 2,000 off when they exchange their old smartphone for a new OnePlus 6T.

The offer will be valid for purchases made on Amazon India, OnePlus.in and the company’s exclusive stores, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. There will also be exclusive offers such as no-cost-EMI on using credit and debit cards from select banks, and special giveaways in the form of bundled accessories. However, OnePlus did not further clarify anything about these accessories.

OnePlus 6T is the company’s 2018 flagship smartphone featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner, and face unlock tech. The smartphone flaunts a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC, up to 10GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Warp Charge 30 that can charge half the battery in about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has emerged as the best-selling premium smartphone brand in 2018, as per Counterpoint. Maintaining number one position in the premium smartphone market for third quarter, the brand has captured a market share of 36 percent, the report stated. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 7 smartphone, and leaks suggest that it will come with a pop-up selfie snapper, and triple rear camera setup. The company is also working on a 5G smartphone, and the prototype of the same was also showcased at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 4:44 PM IST

