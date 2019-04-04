comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices
News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus has been using the Optic AMOLED panel in its devices ever since the launch of its OnePlus 3.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 6:53 PM IST
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple (2)

It looks like OnePlus is planning to introduce a new software feature to OxygenOS in the future. As part of the update, the company is thinking of introducing a new “DC dimming” option to the users to combat the problems observed in devices with OLED panels. For context, OnePlus has been using a type of OLED panel called the Optic AMOLED panel in its devices ever since the launch of its OnePlus 3. According to the report, OLED screens being to flicker when operated on lower brightness levels. The cause of this problem is the Pulse Wide Modulation technology that OLED screens use to control the brightness levels of the backlight.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Pulse Wide Modulation technology functions by rapidly turning the backlight on and off for controlling the level of brightness. The level actually depends on the difference in the cycling rate of the on-off operations at any given level. This means that the rate of the cycle is much slower at higher levels of brightness so that the backlight is on for a longer duration, giving more amount of light. On the other hand, the backlight is on for a very short duration rapidly at lower brightness levels.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

Considering that users usually decrease the level of brightness of their smartphone displays depending on the ambient light around, the “on” state of the backlight turn to pulses of light which are more noticeable in low ambient light. The report noted that this results in the screen flickering which eventually results in eye strain. The information about OnePlus trying to implement DC dimming was initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo.

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

Also Read

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

DC Dimming is a more conventional way of controlling the level of brightness of OLED panels. As part of this, the system controls the amount of DC current that is supplied to the display to decrease the level of brightness. However, the reason this method will be optional is because of “perceivable” loss in the quality of the screen. This feature is not new and Xiaomi has already introduced this in its Black Shark 2 at launch along with a post-launch rollout to its Xiaomi Mi 9.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 6:53 PM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
News
WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

News

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide

Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices
Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify
OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon
Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera

News

Redmi Pro 2 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 chipset, pop-up selfie camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1

हिंदी समाचार

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1: तीनों में कौन है दमदार

पूर्व बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मयूरी कांगो बनीं गूगल इंडिया की इंडस्ट्री हेड

Realme यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, सभी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगी एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
News
WhatsApp Business app for iOS now rolls out worldwide
Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor

News

Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor
OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices

News

OnePlus may introduce the option of DC dimming in the future for its Optic AMOLED display devices
Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30

News

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps won't work on your Windows Phone after April 30
Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value

News

Google Pay surpasses Paytm and PhonePe in UPI transaction value