OnePlus may launch four budget phones under OnePlus 'Billie' series

OnePlus seems to be working on a few phones that could be launched under OnePlus 'Billie' series. Now, codenames of the alleged devices have been leaked online. Tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that th

  • Updated: September 3, 2020 10:04 AM IST
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus seems to be working on a few phones that could be launched under OnePlus ‘Billie’ series. Now, codenames of the alleged devices have been leaked online. Tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the phone could be called OnePlus Billie 2, OnePlus Billie 2T, OnePlus Billie 8, and the OnePlus Billie 8T. The cited source is also claiming that the recently launched OnePlus Nord could receive a price cut when the new ones make their debut. Also Read - OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 4

This is not the first time that we are hearing the word ‘Billie.’ Recently, XDA developers found a reference to the Snapdragon 690 chipset in OxygenOS 10.5 for the OnePlus Nord. The publication also found references to two OnePlus smartphones, codenamed ‘Billie 1,’ and ‘Billie 2.’ One of the upcoming OnePlus handsets is also rumored to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 SoC. Also Read - OnePlus talks about design changes in OxygenOS 11

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

OnePlus is also said to be working on a phone with the codename “clover.” This will reportedly be the brand’s cheapest phone. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, this budget phone will offer features like Snapdragon 460 SoC, 720p display, a fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It could sport a whopping 6,000mAh battery under the hood. It will offer support for 18W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

There could be a 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor at the back. This dual-camera setup might be assisted by an LED flash. It might be available with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, and a microSD card slot. The upcoming budget OnePLus phone will reportedly be priced around $200. Besides, the OnePlus 8T was also recently spotted in the Android 11 developer preview, which was rolled out for the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8T is likely to feature a design similar to the OnePlus 8. It is expected to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The same chipset is currently powering a lot of flagship phones.

Features OnePlus Nord
Price 24999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-16.36 centimeters (6.44 inches)-2400×1080 pixels 408ppi
Internal Memory 6GB+64GB
Rear Camera 48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera 32MP with Sony IMX616 + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens – Front
Battery 4115 mAh
  • Published Date: September 3, 2020 10:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 3, 2020 10:04 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo F17 Pro और Oppo F17 क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी और 30W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 7 सीरीज 65W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ आज होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Redmi Note 9 की सेल 12 बजे Amazon पर आज, 48MP वाले कैमरा को इस कीमत में खरीदें

PM नरेंद्र मोदी की पर्सनल वेबसाइट का Twitter अकाउंट हैक, हैकर ने मांगे बिटक्वॉइन

PUBG Mobile के लिए बंद हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा बाजार! करोड़ों भारतीय यूजर्स का डेटा रहेगा सुरक्षित

