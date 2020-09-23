comscore OnePlus Messages app will be available through Play Store | BGR India
  OnePlus Messages app now available on Google Play Store
OnePlus Messages app now available on Google Play Store

OnePlus is offering its Messages app to non-OnePlus phone users, by making it available via the Play Store.

  Published: September 23, 2020 8:47 AM IST
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus in-house Messages app is now available to non-OnePlus phone users. Any Android user can now download it from the Google Play Store and use it on their device. The app is not publicly visible yet but you can search and find it in the listing. It is possible the official roll out of the app will be confirmed in the coming days. Also Read - OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset, erasing all data

The Messages app is similar to other apps available in the market. It caters to the personal messages and sets up a separate folder for the spam messages. However, the Google Play Store release gets new features to make it appealing to the user. It comes with an OTP copy button, which allows users to copy the OTP password and feed into the payment page with a single click. The other notable change is the placement of marketing, OTPs and personal messages. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14: Check expected specifications and more

The design overhaul makes sure the OTPs and other promotional messages come at the top. The personal SMSs will be available below them. In addition to this, messages with tickets come in a neatly-designed card format. This way all the information is easily readable for the user. These changes make sure users can consider downloading the Messages app, even if they have phone from another brand. Messages is the latest OnePlus app to make its way to the Play Store. Before this, we saw the Weather and Notes app also made available to millions of Android users across the globe. Also Read - Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8T set for October 14 launch

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone. The India launch event of the latest OnePlus 8T will take place on October 14 at 7:30PM. The event will be live-streamed via the brand’s official website and YouTube. OnePlus’ Founder and CEO Pete Lau also said that he is “confident that the 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience.”

