OnePlus might launch its own Cryptocurrency Wallet after Samsung, survey indicates

The cryptocurrency market has continued to witness a surge in growth despite the pandemic crisis. While leading smartphone brands have slowly begun showing interest in the crypto world. OnePlus seems to join the bandwagon soon, as the company is said to have been found conducting a survey on blockchain research. For the survey, the OEM is asking users if they have used Coinbase, Gemini, Robinhood, and Binance trading platforms.

OnePlus Blockchain Research: Survey indicates OnePlus working on it’s own Cryptocurrency Wallet

As pointed out by MySmartPrice, the survey titled OnePlus Blockchain Research indicates the company's interest in building a 'product' around cryptocurrency. The report notes that the survey is categorised into five different parts asking users to fill in basic details, questions on whether they invest in cryptocurrency, and the kind of platform they use to trade crypto. The survey also includes a question on understanding the inconvenience investors might have faced while investing in cryptos.

The report cites that OnePlus has even asked if users have used any 'software hot wallets' like Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask which indicates that the company might be developing its own cryptocurrency wallet. While the research seems to be at its nascent stage, OnePlus is likely following Samsung's footsteps. Notably, the South Korean tech giant has developed the tech for the secure transaction of cryptos with the Samsung Galaxy S10 back in 2019. Samsung recently updated its Blockchain Wallet and it now supports third-party hardware wallets.

Cryptocurrency still remains a volatile investment. While banks and ‘credit unions’ seem to be unaware of the current trends on cryptocurrency, Forbes notes that 2 percent of institutions with an interest in providing crypto-related services are mostly the larger institutions. Speaking of crypto trading status in India, although leading banks cautioned people against dealing in cryptocurrencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently said that banks and other regulated entities cannot cite its April 2018 order on virtual currencies (VCs) given the Supreme Court has set aside the order in 2020. Notably, the Indian Central Bank and regulatory body is working to launch its very own digital currency in the country.