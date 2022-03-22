comscore OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know
OnePlus might launch these six smartphones until September 2022: Check details

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 3, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R this year.

OnePlus‘ 2022 product roadmap has been leaked online. This leak reveals that the Chinese tech brand is expected to launch a bunch of devices this year, including smartphones and smartwatches. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus will launch six devices by the end of September 2022. Also Read - OnePlus Nord smartwatch and Nord TWS earbuds might debut in India soon

As expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to make its global debut at a Spring Launch event that will take place in the coming weeks. It is expected that the company will launch the handset this year month itself. OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a triple-lens camera setup that has been co-developed with Hasselblad, a 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite spotted on certification sites with key details

Followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro, is likely to be OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that might launch in April. Towards the end of April or early May, OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus 10R is likely to debut in May this year. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

Moving on to July, the tech company is reportedly prepping to launch OnePlus Nord 3 which might also be called as OnePlus Nord Pro. The last smartphone of the year is expected to be the OnePlus 10 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro Plus which is scheduled to launch in September.

Clearly, OnePlus is way past the time when it used to launch two or three smartphones a year.

For the unversed, a report by 91Mobiles has suggested that the company is planning to expand its Nord series and delve into wearables. OnePlus is likely to launch OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds and a Nord smartwatch this year. This smartwatch is rumored to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 8:55 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 22, 2022 11:55 AM IST

