OnePlus' 2022 product roadmap has been leaked online. This leak reveals that the Chinese tech brand is expected to launch a bunch of devices this year, including smartphones and smartwatches. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus will launch six devices by the end of September 2022.

As expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to make its global debut at a Spring Launch event that will take place in the coming weeks. It is expected that the company will launch the handset this year month itself. OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a triple-lens camera setup that has been co-developed with Hasselblad, a 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution and more.

Followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro, is likely to be OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that might launch in April. Towards the end of April or early May, OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus 10R is likely to debut in May this year.

Moving on to July, the tech company is reportedly prepping to launch OnePlus Nord 3 which might also be called as OnePlus Nord Pro. The last smartphone of the year is expected to be the OnePlus 10 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro Plus which is scheduled to launch in September.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products •OnePlus 10 Pro – March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April

•OnePlus Nord 2T – April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R – May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) – July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) – Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

Clearly, OnePlus is way past the time when it used to launch two or three smartphones a year.

For the unversed, a report by 91Mobiles has suggested that the company is planning to expand its Nord series and delve into wearables. OnePlus is likely to launch OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds and a Nord smartwatch this year. This smartwatch is rumored to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.