OnePlus mocks Samsung, teases a dual screen smartphone: Is a OnePlus foldable coming?

OnePlus just teased a dual screen phone to launch today. Surprised right? So are we. Late on Tuesday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer took to its official Twitter handle to tease a dual screen smartphone. Well, we are sure you would get excited thinking that there will be a OnePlus dual screen smartphone coming soon, but that's not going to happen. At least not anytime soon, so, do not get too excited just yet. Confused? We will explain.

To get it right off the bat, OnePlus is just in a fun mood and mocking Samsung ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch. That's right. The teaser posted by OnePlus is nothing, but two OnePlus 9 Pro units placed in a way that they look like a dual screen smartphone. There are no reports on whether OnePlus will bring a foldable phone anytime soon.

Samsung’s latest foldables launching today

Samsung is gearing up to host its biggest Unpacked event of the year later today. Everyone around the world will be able to watch the virtual launch event at 7:30pm IST on Samsung's official YouTube channel, official website, and also on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

At the event today, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will announce several exciting products including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung will also announce the latest generation Galaxy Buds dubbed the Galaxy Buds 2 and also a range of new watches including Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Ahead of the official release, rumours and leaks have revealed the India pricing of both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced at Rs 1,49,990 while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000. Both these foldables will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.