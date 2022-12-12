comscore OnePlus launches its first-ever monitors in India: Check details
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India with high refresh rate support

OnePlus has launched its first-ever monitors in the country. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 and Monitor E 24 come with up to 1440p resolution display supporting flicker-free visuals.

  • OnePlus launches new monitors in India with up to 165Hz refresh rate.
  • OnePlus Monitor X 27 and Monitor E 24 are the brand's first-ever monitors in India.
  • The bigger Monitor X 27 is priced at Rs 27,999.
OnePlus Monitor X 27

OnePlus on Monday launched its first-ever monitor range in India. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 and Monitor E 24 are two of the brand’s new monitors that come with a slim design and 178-degree viewing angle. Also Read - OnePlus 11 gets 3C certification; expected to come with 100W fast charging support

The monitors come with features like high refresh rate support, adaptive sync, and TUV Rheinland certification. The monitors are priced under Rs 30,000 in the country. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

OnePlus Monitor X 27, OnePlus Monitor E 24 price in India

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is a higher-end monitor with impressive features. It is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available for purchase starting December 15. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T is now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

The monitor will have Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card EMI and net banking transactions. It will also be available on a no-cost EMI option of 6 months.

The pricing of the budget-friendly Monitor E 24 is yet to be revealed. However, it will most likely be revealed after the X 27’s first sale.

OnePlus Monitor X 27, OnePlus Monitor E 24 specifications and features

OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes with a 27-inch display having a slim design and thin bezels. It is an IPS panel with a Quad-HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It has a 165Hz of refresh rate, 350 nits of brightness, and a 1ms response time.

The monitor has a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and a 178-degree viewing angle. It also comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. It has AMD Freesynce Premium and VESA DisplayHDR 400 support.

It has different picture modes including Game mode and Movie mode. As for ports, it has a USB Type-C port with 65W Power Delivery support. There’s 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x  DP port, and 2x USB 3.0 port. It also has a headphone jack for audio.

The Monitor E 24 is a budget monitor with a 24-inch display having a Full-HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, 178-degree viewing angle, and 250nits of brightness. It also has Adaptive Sync and TUV Rheinland support, the same as the X 27.

It has a USB Type-C port with 18W Power Delivery support. Other ports include 1x HDMI port, 1x VGA, and 1x headphone jack.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 9:14 PM IST
