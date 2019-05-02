comscore
  OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing; OnePlus 7 might start at Rs 37,000: Report
OnePlus most consistent in flagship smartphone pricing; OnePlus 7 might start at Rs 37,000: Report

Samsung is the only smartphone maker that has reduced the price of its flagship smartphone compared to the previous model while Apple has increased the price most among flagship smartphone makers. OnePlus has increased price based on industry average.

  Published: May 2, 2019 1:12 PM IST
oneplus-6t-mclaren-edition-vs-oneplus-6t-battery-test

OnePlus has the most consistent pricing among all flagship smartphone makers, says a new report by techARC. In its latest techINSIGHT report analyzing the pricing of flagship smartphones from four popular brands – OnePlus, Google, Apple and Samsung – in the Premium/Luxe categories, the prices are said to have increased at an average of 12.9 percent with every new launch. The report highlights that Samsung’s Galaxy S series has witnessed the lowest increase in pricing at eight percent. In comparison, Apple’s iPhone models have seen a price increase of 20 percent with every new addition.

OnePlus has also increased the price of its flagship smartphones and with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro promising to bring new technologies, there are concerns regarding their price. Analysts at techARC estimate that OnePlus 7, like its predecessor, will be priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 39,500 for the base model. The report further highlights that OnePlus has increased the average price of its flagship models with every new launch at 12.6 percent. OnePlus’ most expensive smartphone till date is the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which was launched at Rs 50,999 in India.

OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked, could not be the 'affordable' flagship you're looking for

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked, could not be the 'affordable' flagship you're looking for

“OnePlus has adopted a consistent pricing strategy where it has been increasing the price with every new launch in a regular pattern. Other brands exhibit irregular pricing strategy as portrayed in the Smartphone Flagships Constellation Map,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC. He added, “This has led the brand achieve growth in revenues as well as profitability with consumers getting better experience at incremental price increase.”

The analysis by techARC does not include the variants or extension models of the flagship launch, and the price comparisons are done for the launch prices and not the market prices. The analysts say that all models of the flagship series were analyzed except the first iPhone, which was not officially launched in India. The report shows that Apple launched the iPhone X with a whopping 39 percent hike in price compared to previous flagship model. This was the second highest increase in price after iPhone 5, which was launched at 32 percent increased price over previous model.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Since Apple imports completely built units of its flagship models, it has to pay import duty but Kawoosa notes that it does not justify the steep price hike introduced by Apple on its recent flagship smartphones. In comparison, Google, which also imports completely built units of its Pixel smartphones increased the price only by 11.7 percent, which is lower than the industry average. Samsung is the only premium smartphone maker to have decreased the price with the launch of new edition.

The report notes that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 were launched at the same retail price of Rs 57,900 in 2017 and 2018 respectively. However, the Galaxy S10 series launched at a starting price of 55,900 saw a reduction of 3 percent in price over previous model. It needs to be seen whether OnePlus 7 arrives at the same price as its predecessor or it sees a significant increase like its predecessor when it goes official on May 14.

