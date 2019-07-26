comscore OnePlus Music Festival announced; will be held in Mumbai in November
OnePlus Music Festival announced; will be held in Mumbai in November

OnePlus Music Festival is a community event that expands beyond company's current events and engagements in the country.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 3:28 PM IST
Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus’ transformation from a smartphone brand to lifestyle brand will reach a new pinnacle in November. The Chinese smartphone maker has just announced its first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India. The multi-genre musical extravaganza is scheduled to be held in Mumbai, and will kickoff a new level of engagement for the brand. As per the company, the event will feature a number of popular international as well as local artists across genres. OnePlus has never been shy of community events, and this could be its biggest since its inception in 2013.

OnePlus Music Festival: All you need to know

“At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them. Our community like our product has always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus has not announced the lineup of music artists for its event just yet. But, it is looking to delve into the music space and plans to create a niche space for its community and music enthusiasts. The event will be different from other musical events. More so since it is not sponsored, and is completely put together by OnePlus. The Chinese smartphone maker, for now, has released a teaser video depicting the OnePlus Music Festival.

OnePlus says additional details, including information on artists, venue and ticket sales, will be available shortly. If you are interested, check back on this link (https://www.oneplus.in/musicfestival).

OnePlus is currently the leader in India’s premium, smartphone segment. According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus’ shipments reached an all-time high during the second quarter of 2019 and entered the top ten list for the first time. The report also notes that OnePlus surpassed Samsung to become leader due to strong demand for its OnePlus 7 series.

