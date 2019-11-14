OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

OnePlus is all set to host its first-ever mega music concert in India on November 16. The company has already revealed that its OnePlus Music Festival will feature a number of popular international as well as local artists across genres. The multi-genre musical extravaganza is scheduled to be held at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. This will be OnePlus’ biggest community event, which will kick off a new level of engagement for the brand.

OnePlus Music Festival details

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the lineup of music artists for its event. The line up includes global icons Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. Announcing the Mumbai concert earlier this year, Katy Perry had said, “I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” IANS reported. The two stars will be joined by Ritviz, Amit Trivedi, The Local Train, and Aswekeep Searching.

OnePlus’ music festival event will kick off at 2:00PM. Users can register for the event at Insider’s event page. Interested customers can still book the tickets via Insider.in. The price of these tickets starts from Rs 3,000. You can also get a 30 percent discount on a minimum purchase of 3 tickets. You just need to use code OPMF30. It is important to note that this discount offer is valid on all tickets, excluding Superfan tickets. Further, OnePlus users are eligible for a 50 percent stashback on the purchase of tickets. OnePlus users will just be required to share thier IMEI number during the registration process.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

OnePlus is looking to delve into the music space and plans to create a niche space for its community and music enthusiasts. “At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them. Our community like our product has always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.