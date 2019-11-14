comscore OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
News

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

News

OnePlus is set to host its mega music concert in India on November 16. OnePlus' Music Festival is scheduled to be held at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Check full details here.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 2:42 PM IST
OnePlus Music Festival Main

Photo: OnePlus

OnePlus is all set to host its first-ever mega music concert in India on November 16. The company has already revealed that its OnePlus Music Festival will feature a number of popular international as well as local artists across genres. The multi-genre musical extravaganza is scheduled to be held at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. This will be OnePlus’ biggest community event, which will kick off a new level of engagement for the brand.

OnePlus Music Festival details

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the lineup of music artists for its event. The line up includes global icons Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. Announcing the Mumbai concert earlier this year, Katy Perry had said, “I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” IANS reported. The two stars will be joined by Ritviz, Amit Trivedi, The Local Train, and Aswekeep Searching.

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

Also Read

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus’ music festival event will kick off at 2:00PM. Users can register for the event at Insider’s event page. Interested customers can still book the tickets via Insider.in. The price of these tickets starts from Rs 3,000. You can also get a 30 percent discount on a minimum purchase of 3 tickets. You just need to use code OPMF30. It is important to note that this discount offer is valid on all tickets, excluding Superfan tickets. Further, OnePlus users are eligible for a 50 percent stashback on the purchase of tickets. OnePlus users will just be required to share thier IMEI number during the registration process.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

OnePlus is looking to delve into the music space and plans to create a niche space for its community and music enthusiasts. “At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them. Our community like our product has always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 2:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month
Gaming
Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month
OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

News

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

News

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

News

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units

News

India smartphone market ships record 46.6million units
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online
OnePlus 8 Pro to boast a 120Hz display

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to boast a 120Hz display

हिंदी समाचार

Moto Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Music Festival 2019 का टिकट 3 हजार में खरीदें, Katy Perry और Dua Lipa देंगी म्यूजिक परफॉर्मेंस

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale हुई शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Call of Duty: Mobile का Zombie Mode टीजर हुआ रिलीज

Asus ROG Phone II दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
News
OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update
Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

News

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more
Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website

News

Moto Razr India launch confirmed: Registration goes live on Motorola website
New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera

News

New Realme XT software update brings security patch, nightscape mode for front camera